Stock Ideas Based on Big Data: Returns up to 2490.61% in 1 Year

PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Year (9/10/20 – 9/10/21) In this 1 Year forecast for the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package, there were many high performing trades and the algorithm correctly predicted 9 out of 10 trades. The highest trade return came from GME, at 2490.61%. MVIS and LB saw outstanding returns of 766.88% and 175.43%. The package itself saw an overall return of 373.0%, providing investors with a 341.83% premium above the S&P 500’s return of 31.17% for the same time period.