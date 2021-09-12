CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jettie Gaines Obituary

By Tom Robinson
 4 days ago
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 27, 2021, at the First Church of Christ in Atlantic for 93-year old Jettie Gaines of Atlantic. Visitation with the family present will be held before the service at the church starting at 10:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, lunch will be served in the fellowship hall, followed by burial at the Atlantic Cemetery.

The service will be live-streamed and recorded; please check for details closer to the time of the service at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Exira Care Center for the exceptional and loving care they provided to Jettie. Memorials may be directed to the family so they can show their appreciation to the staff.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Jettie’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

