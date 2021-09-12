CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, IA

Kay Wohlenhaus Obituary

By Tom Robinson
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
Servicing are pending for 82-year old Kay Wohlenhaus of Atlantic. The Roland Funeral Service is caring for Kay's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.

