Undervalued Stocks Based on a Self-learning Algorithm: Returns up to 264.94% in 1 Month
PEG (price/earnings to growth ratio) Package Name: Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks. Forecast Length: 1 Month (8/8/21 – 9/9/21) 7 out of 10 stock prices in this forecast for the Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks Package moved as predicted by the algorithm. The top performing prediction from this package was SPRT with a return of 264.94%. Further notable returns came from SD and RYI at 52.25% and 25.03%, respectively. The Fundamental – Low Price-to-Book ratio Stocks package had an overall average return of 35.53%, providing investors with a premium of 34.25% over the S&P 500’s return of 1.28%.iknowfirst.com
