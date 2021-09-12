Bob's Burgers - Episode 12.02 - Crystal Mess - Press Release
TINA GETS SOME HELP FROM A CRYSTAL ON AN ALL-NEW "BOB'S BURGERS" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, ON FOX. In order to help with anxiety about an upcoming oral report, Mr. Frond lends Tina a crystal that his new girlfriend alleges has special powers. Meanwhile, Bob and Linda buy a box of imperfect produce and try to use it all before it rots in the all-new "Crystal Mess" episode of BOB'S BURGERS airing Sunday, Oct. 3 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (BOB-1101) (TV-14 D,L)www.spoilertv.com
