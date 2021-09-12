Bob's Burgers - Episode 12.02 - Crystal Mess - Press Release

Meet Marcus Watkins and discover a new love story. Season 2 of Love Life is streaming October 28 on HBOMax. Season two of the Max Original romantic comedy anthology series LOVE LIFE, debuting with three episodes on THURSDAY, OCTOBER 28, focuses on Marcus Watkins (Emmy® nominee and executive producer William Jackson Harper) as he comes out of a years-long relationship with the woman he thought was going to be his person. After the rug is pulled out from under him, he is plunged back into the search for the romantic fulfillment that he thought he had already found. The ten-episode season continues with three episodes on November 4 and concludes with four episodes on November 11.

