Opinion | Those moments we never forget

By Joey Kennedy
alreporter.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeptember 11, 2001, was one of those days burned into our minds. We know where we were when we first learned – witnessed – the attacks. I was watching television in the editorial board offices at The Birmingham News. A plane flew into the first of the World Trade Towers. A reporter ran into our offices telling us it had happened. We turned the TV on. Anchors were speculating that a plane had flown into the first tower by mistake. Then, as we watched, a second plane hit the second tower.

