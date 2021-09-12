Opinion | Those moments we never forget

September 11, 2001, was one of those days burned into our minds. We know where we were when we first learned – witnessed – the attacks. I was watching television in the editorial board offices at The Birmingham News. A plane flew into the first of the World Trade Towers. A reporter ran into our offices telling us it had happened. We turned the TV on. Anchors were speculating that a plane had flown into the first tower by mistake. Then, as we watched, a second plane hit the second tower.