Last season was the strangest I've ever navigated in fantasy hockey. On the one hand, there was the predictability of the league's temporary realignment, as teams would face only opponents within their own divisions. Pick a weak division, reap the rewards -- half of the league's top scorers were preying on the North Division, for example. But that was counterbalanced by a 56-game sprint of a season and the utter unpredictability of the COVID pandemic on the NHL: from unexpected absences in games to the unexpected impact on otherwise consistent players.

NHL ・ 3 DAYS AGO