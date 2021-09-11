CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Using pyvmomi to get vCenter alarms and its description

By GrafDaniel
vmware.com
 6 days ago

I need to get all alarms from the root of the vCenter inventory (please see https://vdc-download.vmware.com/vmwb-repository/dcr-public/6b586ed2-655c-49d9-9029-bc416323cb22/fa0b...). I've tried to query the alarms with this code:. #!/usr/bin/env python3 import sys import atexit import ssl from pyVim.connect import SmartConnect, Disconnect from pyVmomi import vim context = None if sys.version_info[:3] > (2,7,8): context...

communities.vmware.com

Related
vmware.com

VCenter with VM

I would like to ask if is it possible to have the VCSA and VMs to be in the same host as I am lack in resources and would like to deploy both VCSA and VMs under the same host. Yes, one a HOST, i installed VCSA and also build several virtual machines.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCenter Server Management update error message

When running update on vCenter Server Management, getting the messaage: "Check the URL and try again" https://vapp-updates.vmware.com/vai-catalog/valm/vmw/8d167796-34d5-4899-be0a-6daade4005a3/7.0.2.0020... When I put that URL into a web browser I get the message: "Not a file" Does this mean there are no updates or a problem with the link?. VMWare vCenter Server v7.0.2.00200.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

After re-install of vCenter can't connect via Safari

(this is on the latest version of vCenter 6.7) I had to re-install vCenter which I did with the same FQDN and IP address. When I try to connect via Safari I get the message 'Safari can't open the page "FQDN" because Safari can't establish a secure connection to the server "FQDN"
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vCenter Deployment Size! what if it reachs the limit!

I'm running a vCenter with a Small environment (up to 100 hosts or 1,000 virtual machines) size!. It is already passed 1000 VMs, but some of those VMs are powered off at the moment! So I guess the limit would be 1000 powered-on VMs!. My question is, if I turn...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcenter#False Alarms#Smartconnect#Cert#Retrievecontent#Entry Alarm
vmware.com

Email alerts for vcenter backup via VAMI

I've configured a recurring backup job for our 6.7 vCenter Server appliance via the appliance management dashboard. Unless I'm overlooking it, is there no way to monitor the status of the backup job for both the success and failure alerts?. I know we have an alarm in vcenter for the...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCenter 6.7 installation on ESXi 5.5

Is it theoretically possible to deloy a VMware vCenter v6.7.0 on an ESXi host 5.5? (We don't want to manage it with the vCenter), just run the VM on it. Cause we can select on a running VM the VMware HW Version 10 to support 5.5 so I assume it's possible somehow.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Probably BUG in vCenter Server 7.0.2.00400-18356314 - API

When using API to delete an existing .iso file from an FC SAN storage, the "VMware vCenter Server" service crashes and has to be restarted manually. (Browser window "no helathy upstream") We are using a vSphere cluster with attached FC SAN storage. When calling to the API with a 'DELETE'...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Update path vCenter 6.7.0.48000 - Availability of update path or best option !?

This year we updated our vCenter from 6.7 to the latest version "6.7.0.48000" to solve vulnerability issues reported (Advisory ID: VMSA-2021-0010). Now, we would like to upgrade to vCenter server 7.0 appliance and patch to latest (7.0.2.00400), but it looks like there is no update path from "6.7.0.48000" to vCenter 7.0 as stated in this post: https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/67077.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
vmware.com

Migrating cluster to new vCenter server

Just have a quick question regarding the migration of hosts in a cluster to a new vCenter server (following steps in this KB article https://kb.vmware.com/s/article/1004775) When disconnecting the host that contains the old vCenter appliance and adding that host to the new vCenter appliance, I'm assuming there should be no issue as long as the old vCenter appliance still has network connectivity? I've done migrations before, but it's been a while and I do not believe the hosts that were moved contained the old vCenter appliance that we were migrating from. This cluster will contain both the new vCenter as well as the old vCenter appliance we are migrating from.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Failed to add nvdimm device using pyvmomi package

Hello, I'm new to the sdk development. I'm trying to add nvdimm controller and device to my VM via pyvmomi package. The adding of nvdimm controller works fine, but not the device. The same operation works fine with vCenter (7.0) web interface. Here is the captured code from the developer center (adding 10G nvdimm device, the nvdimm controller already added with controller key of 27000):
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

VCenter Appliance 6.7 to 7.x

I run the vcsa ui installer for windows. get the where i put the IP or FQDN domain name in... error i get is this. 2021-09-13T15:21:23.035Z - error: vimService creation failed: Error: 0. 2021-09-13T15:21:23.035Z - error: Timed out while attempting to connect to Source IP. Im able to login to...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Tanzu cluster deployment broke vCenter

I was attempting to deploy Tanzu within my environment and everything was going as planned until the Supervisor Control Planes began to come online. Right around the end of this process I no longer had access to vCenter Server, or any of the other VMs running on the same datastore. I checked all my hosts and it appears they had lost connection to the iSCSI target. I'm sure this was due to a configuration error, but is this expected behavior?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

vCenter Identity Source: Redundant connection to LDAPS Servers

I have a question about the redundant connection of an LDAP source in vCenter Server. If I don't express myself well, I'll write where I am in the menu. VMware vCenter Server > Menu > Administration > Configuration > Identity Sources. At this point I entered 2 Windows servers, LDAPs...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Cannot Delete VM | vCenter 7.0

I have vcenter with two host. one of my VM was installed in host datastore which was running out of storage. the VM crushed. now I tried many was to delete move unregister or even delete from hard-disk nether of them worked. it give message "The operation is not allowed...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vRealize Operations 8.5 vCenter plugin not working

I've recently noticed that my vCenter plugin for vROps doesn't work anymore in my lab:. Both vCenter and vROps are at the latest versions currently availabe (7.0 U2c for vCenter and 8.5 for vROps) vROps works fine and is getting data, license is also fine (more than 200 days left)...
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

LDAPS - Domain Controller Expired Cert

Our domain controllers are setup for auto-enrollment for certificates and they recently rolled over. That said, one of my VCSA's is configured with an LDAPS identity source that references a cert that is no longer valid... which prevents me from logging in with domain creds. You'd think I could just add the new certs, but I'm unable to save the config because the expired certs still exist. Using vecs-cli, I could not locate the certs in question. They don't seem to be added to any stores, which I found odd. I can see the certs when I run sso-config.sh, but I have no option to replace or delete them. I haven't tried the nuclear option of deleting the identity source but I'd really rather not do that. Who knows what that will do to permissions, roles, etc.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Vswitch - Vlan queries

Our Vsphere version: vSphere Client version 6.7.0.20000. I am new to VMWare and am trying to understand all about Virtual Switches. I do have a host which has a VM configured on it on VLAN26 and then there is another VM configured on VLAN24. When I migrate this VM on...
SOFTWARE

