A Voice for Thousands: Q&A with Vera Metcalf

Steve Kurian fell for Bristol Bay and its incredible runs of salmon when he first signed on to work a set-net operation in the early 2000s. That season he and his wife to be, Jenn, lived in a shack on a bluff near Naknek and learned to live by the tides and the pulses of salmon runs. Since then, he and Jenn have made a life of fishing Bristol Bay. The two, sweethearts since they were 15, are fishing partners who own fishermen direct marketer companies Wild for Salmon and Pride of Bristol Bay. Both companies specialize in delivering high quality and sustainably caught Alaskan seafood to customers’ doorsteps across the country. Steve and Jenn’s love of wild salmon has only increased with time. The two are invested in keeping Bristol Bay rich and intact for future generations.

AGRICULTURE ・ 5 DAYS AGO