Mirror 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)

 5 days ago

Winemaker Kirk Venge crafts an impressively intense and concentrated wine from the appellation, a soft, rounded and richly layered expression of caramel, tobacco leaf and cassis that exhibits the warmth of the year. Toasted oak and supple tannin add to the appeal. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Variety. Cabernet Sauvignon.

winemag.com

Kellerei Kaltern Caldaro 2019 Quintessenz Sauvignon (Alto Adige)

Classic varietal aromas of elderflower and citrus mingle with whiffs of warm hay. On the full-bodied palate, tangy acidity accompanies gooseberry, grapefruit and cedar before closing on toasted hazelnut notes. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Quintessenz. Appellation. Alto Adige, Northeastern Italy, Italy. Winery. Kellerei Kaltern Caldaro. Print a Shelf...
DRINKS
winemag.com

Baron Widmann 2019 Sauvignon (Alto Adige)

Elderflower, ripe stone fruit and hay aromas make their way to the forefront. Rounded and full-bodied, the savory, polished palate offers juicy grapefruit, creamy white peach and hints of hazelnut alongside fresh acidity. A steely mineral note signals the close. Kerin O’Keefe. rating. 92. Price. Appellation. Alto Adige, Northeastern Italy,...
DRINKS
ABC Action News

International Cabernet Day

Friday, September 3 is International Cabernet Day and Wine Lifestyle Expert, Sandra Guibord, CEO of Sandra's Wine Life, would love to share her favorite Cabernets and suggested pairings with your viewers. Sandra's domestic and international selections include:. Vina Robles Estate Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 – Paso Robles, CA. Banshee Napa Cabernet...
DRINKS
winemag.com

DeLille 2018 Marguerite Sauvignon Blanc (Columbia Valley (WA))

This is the first vintage of this wine, which saw 18 months in cigar-shaped barrels. With fruit coming from Sagemoor Block 5, it was aged sur lie. Appealing aromas of beeswax, tropical fruit, herbs and pink grapefruit are followed by a rounded palate, full of kiwi and pineapple flavors. It's ripe, but with well-balanced acidity, with the texture only adding to the appeal. The finish is endless. Sean P. Sullivan.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Mt. Beautiful 2020 Sauvignon Blanc (North Canterbury)

This label consistently delivers modern, well priced wines that are expressive of the North Canterbury region, just north of Christchuch. This vintage the wine is bright and citrusy, balancing notes of lemon, grapefruit and lime leaf with a grassy pungency. Crispy, crunchy acidity, vibrant fruit and florals lift the slightly slippery textured palate. Christina Pickard.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Staete Landt 2020 Map Maker Sauvignon Blanc (Marlborough)

This is a harmonious SB that says Marlborough without screaming it. Pale, almost colorless, in the glass, there's a pungent tang right from the start that mingles with passionfruit, grapefruit, black currant leaf and green bell pepper aromas. Acidity is fresh but never searing, with some depth of flavor and texture, and length to the finish. Christina Pickard.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Summerland 2018 Small Lot Series Cabernet Franc (Paso Robles)

Subtle aromas of dark red fruit slowly emerge on the nose of this bottling. The palate is much more intriguing, full of zesty blistered cherry, cherry tomato, oregano and marjoram flavors, reflecting the variety's classic characteristics well. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Small Lot Series. Variety. Cabernet Franc. Winery.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Grieve 2019 Double Eagle Sauvignon Blanc (Napa Valley)

From the producer's Lovall Valley estate, this white is given time in mostly concrete egg, with a small amount of French oak influence. Richly textured and complex, with a velvety mouthfeel and ample ripeness, it shows dense layers of anise, apple and pear. Virginie Boone. rating. 92. Price. Designation. Double...
DRINKS
greatnorthwestwine.com

William Marie Wines 2018 Two Blondes Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon, Yakima Valley, $35

It’s rather fitting that veterans of the West Coast restaurant industry, Edward William Lefferts and his wife, Monique Marie, have targeted Two Blondes for one of their vineyard-designated Cabs because the 30-acre site was the first estate planting for Andrew Will, the famed winery launched by erstwhile Seattle sommelier Chris Camarda. This vineyard is known for producing ageworthy wines, yet the Lefferts already have the bottles from this two-barrel lot drinking beautifully. The nose of black cherry and blueberry fruit leather includes cedar and white pepper. Inside, there’s remarkable balanc to its juicy delivery of blackcurrant and Marionberry with a long finish of Bing cherry skins. The William Marie wines are available for tasting by appointment or Friday-Saturday-Sunday afternoons at the Adega Northwest Wines Tasting Room and Wine Bar in Portland’s Brooklyn neighborhood just east of Ross Island.
SEATTLE, WA
wineindustryadvisor.com

Beaulieu Vineyard Debuts Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon as New Portfolio Offering

Elevated Bottling Continues BV’s Legacy of Innovation in Rutherford and the Cult Cabernet Category. Napa Valley, CA (September 9, 2021) – Founded in 1900 and a pioneering winery of the Rutherford appellation, Beaulieu Vineyard announces the release of its inaugural vintage of the 2018 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon ($80 per 750 ml bottle). With more than century of experience in Rutherford, Beaulieu’s extensive vineyard study, block by block, and its experimentation with various techniques culminates in this new wine – the ultimate expression of Rutherford terroir. The 2018 Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon will join the winery’s portfolio of premium California Cabernets as a new offering that pays homage to this distinctive Napa Valley sub-region and its specific “Rutherford Dust” characteristics. To learn more about this exceptional wine, please enjoy a short video on the Rutherford Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon HERE.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Cornerstone 2018 Oakville Station Merlot (Oakville)

This wine from the experimental vineyard is hugely concentrated and offers plenty of grip in the way of its thick, tenacious tannin. The palate is accented in licorice, dark plum and baking spice, with a nice contrast of dried herb. Virginie Boone. rating. 91. Price. Designation. Oakville Station. Variety. Merlot.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Acri Wine Company 2019 Cabernet Franc (San Diego County)

This bottling, which includes 10% Syrah and 5% Merlot, opens on the nose with light strawberry, sansho pepper and herbal aromas. There's a compelling tart and tangy twist to the palate, where peppercorn flavors meet with light tar and red plum skin elements. Matt Kettmann. rating. 90. Price. Variety. Cabernet...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
winemag.com

Montes 2020 Classic Series Sauvignon Blanc (Aconcagua Costa)

Citrus, sea brine and mineral aromas are typical for Chilean SB. This medium-bodied coastal wine offers a basic palate feel with moderate acidity. Lime and white pepper flavors are backed by a green shot of pyrazines, while this finishes with green herb and distant citrus notes. Drink now. Michael Schachner.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Sterling 2019 Vintner's Collection Sauvignon Blanc (California)

Lush, mouthfilling grapefruit and kiwi flavors ride a nicely tangy texture in this rather full-bodied, fruity and generous wine. It's unoaked and made from 100% Sauvignon Blanc grapes. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Vintner's Collection. Variety. Sauvignon Blanc. Winery. Sterling. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size.
CALIFORNIA STATE
winemag.com

Cono Sur 2020 Bicicleta Reserva Sauvignon Blanc (Chile)

Apple cider and sea brine aromas set up an easygoing palate with moderate acidity. The usual and familiar collection of Chilean SB flavors are here: green apple, orange and green herbs. A short finish concludes this good but standard Sauvignon Blanc. Michael Schachner. rating. 87. Price. Designation. Bicicleta Reserva. Variety.
DRINKS
winemag.com

McManis 2020 Estate Grown Certified Sustainable Pinot Grigio (River Junction)

This light-bodied, low-alcohol wine offers good quality in a straightforward package of light pear and apple flavors, with a hint of earth and a touch of butter. Jim Gordon. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Beaulieu Vineyard 2018 Georges De Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

The famous wine lives up to its historic promise in this wonderfully complex and structured vintage, the wine showing an abundance of tension and youthful grip. Earthy in dried herb, cedar and sage, it shares notes of black currant, cassis and forest within a textured and brightly layered foundation of elegant ageablity. Enjoy best from 2028–2038. Virginie Boone.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Texture 2018 Lucky Well Chardonnay (Sonoma Coast)

This is a high-toned and elegantly crafted white wine from a famous site, showing well-etched layers of green apple, nectarine and tangerine. Notes of crushed rock provide aptly named texture and nuanced complexity, with length and structure to spare. Virginie Boone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Lucky Well. Variety. Chardonnay. Winery.
DRINKS
winemag.com

Merry Edwards 2019 Meredith Estate Pinot Noir (Russian River Valley)

A potpourri aroma leads to a soft, lushly layered core of baked fruit, with lifted acidity and broad tannins supporting this single-vineyard wine. White pepper and forest floor tones play along, showing the intensity often found from the site. Virginie Boone. rating. 96. Price. Designation. Meredith Estate. Variety. Pinot Noir.
DRINKS

