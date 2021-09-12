Mirror 2017 Cabernet Sauvignon (Oakville)

It’s rather fitting that veterans of the West Coast restaurant industry, Edward William Lefferts and his wife, Monique Marie, have targeted Two Blondes for one of their vineyard-designated Cabs because the 30-acre site was the first estate planting for Andrew Will, the famed winery launched by erstwhile Seattle sommelier Chris Camarda. This vineyard is known for producing ageworthy wines, yet the Lefferts already have the bottles from this two-barrel lot drinking beautifully. The nose of black cherry and blueberry fruit leather includes cedar and white pepper. Inside, there’s remarkable balanc to its juicy delivery of blackcurrant and Marionberry with a long finish of Bing cherry skins. The William Marie wines are available for tasting by appointment or Friday-Saturday-Sunday afternoons at the Adega Northwest Wines Tasting Room and Wine Bar in Portland’s Brooklyn neighborhood just east of Ross Island.

