The Houston Texans have not yet said that Deshaun Watson will not play for them in 2021, but all signs continue to point in that direction. The Texans have announced that Tyrod Taylor will start their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, meaning Watson will likely be inactive. General manager Nick Caserio acknowledged that during an appearance on Sports Radio 610 Wednesday morning, though he would not commit to any specific plan for Watson going forward.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO