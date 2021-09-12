CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
THIS DAY IN SPORTS HISTORY: 9/12

By Nathan Laird
1930 – Brooklyn’s Al Lopez records the last recorded bounce home run in MLB history. 1979 – Carl Yastrzemski of the Red Sox picks up career hit #3,000. 1984 – Mets pitcher Dwight Gooden sets an MLB rookie record by recording his 251st strikeout of the season. 1987 – Vince...

