Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis has confirmed pricing for its G80 luxury sedan. It looks amazing, with headlights hiding behind slits in the bumper, with a massive three-part grill occupying the front end. Big sweeping lines arch over wheels with seemingly perforated spokes, all the way to its liftback rear end. The 2022 model is going to be more expensive than the 2021 was, but maybe these features will make up for it.

BUYING CARS ・ 7 DAYS AGO