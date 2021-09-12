Jessica Belfry to be new Chapter Chair for Savannah SCORE

Savannah SCORE has named Jessica Belfry its new Chapter Chair. Belfry, a Certified Savannah SCORE Mentor, will begin her new leadership role on October 1. Michael Siegel, Savannah SCORE’s current Chapter Chair, noted that “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served as the Chapter Chair of Savannah SCORE over the last four years. I am proud of the progress our team has made, the positive impact we have had on the hundreds of clients we have served, the community partnerships we have forged, the increased diversity of our volunteers, and the recognition we have received for our team’s work in the community. I am thrilled that Jess will be our new Chapter Chair. I look forward to doing all I can to support her as she leads Savannah SCORE into an exciting new chapter of our commitment to Savannah’s small business community.”