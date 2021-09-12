Reactions to Kansas State's 31-23 win against Southern Illinois

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman speaks to the media after the Wildcats' 24-7 win against Stanford on Saturday September 4, 2021. Obviously excited about the great performance today. Been building on this for about eight months through an unbelievable difficult winter, difficult spring, difficult summer, difficult fall camp, because we knew we needed to be better and challenge the guys and they challenged each other. And talked about three things, really, before the game, and that was next-level communication on the field; next-level physicality on the field; and then believing and believing that we're a better football team. Believing that your buddy next to you is going to make a play. Believing in each other. Most importantly believing in yourself. And I was so proud of how we played. It wasn't perfect. We have to continue to improve. We made some first-game mistakes. Had some penalties and stuff. But overall, I was just so happy to see how hard the guys played. You kind of take that for granted, that guys play hard, but today they played extremely hard and made plays when it mattered. So it was a great team win.

KANSAS STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO