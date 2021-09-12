Reactions to Kansas State's 31-23 win against Southern Illinois
Skylar Thompson, down on the turf. Just the six words Kansas State fans did not want to hear. Not again. Not after only two games in 2020 and just one-plus here in 2021. Saturday against Southern Illinois, the Wildcats scored on three of their first four drives in a 31-23 victory. They had to hold on for dear life in the end. But the lasting impression from this seemingly lightly important, non-conference tilt was when Thompson went down on the team’s third drive near the SIU 10. He left the field late in the first quarter shortly after Coach Chris Klieman exited the Thompson-occupied injury tent along the K-State sideline.247sports.com
