Bernardo Silva insists Manchester City are prepared for their 'crazy' month after netting winner against Leicester... as he insists many of Pep Guardiola's players are 'hungry' for minutes against RB Leipzig, PSG and Chelsea
Bernardo Silva insisted Manchester City are ready for their crunch month after victory at Leicester. The forward struck in the second half to earn Pep Guardiola's side a 1-0 Premier League win on Saturday. It opened a month where they return to the Champions League and start their Carabao Cup...www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0