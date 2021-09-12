CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Bernardo Silva insists Manchester City are prepared for their 'crazy' month after netting winner against Leicester... as he insists many of Pep Guardiola's players are 'hungry' for minutes against RB Leipzig, PSG and Chelsea

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBernardo Silva insisted Manchester City are ready for their crunch month after victory at Leicester. The forward struck in the second half to earn Pep Guardiola's side a 1-0 Premier League win on Saturday. It opened a month where they return to the Champions League and start their Carabao Cup...

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No Tour card? No problem for Tommy Fleetwood, who is 'teaching' golf to Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

This has been a peculiar year for Tommy Fleetwood, who struggled in 18 PGA Tour starts — cracking the top 10 just twice — and lost his Tour card in the process. He’ll still have a presence on this side of the pond in 2021-22, but the Englishman has slipped from a career-high of No. 9 in the Official World Golf Ranking back in 2018 down to his current spot at No. 38 (he’s fallen to 40 in the Golfweek/Sagarin rankings).
SOCCER
The Independent

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola supports Arsene Wenger’s two-year World Cup plan

Pep Guardiola is open to Fifa’s idea for a biennial World Cup and believes that the plans led by Arsene Wenger should be discussed between all of world football's stakeholders.The Manchester City manager has lent his tacit support to the plans, which would see the tournament held every two years rather than four. A vote of Fifa's 211 members is expected to be held later this year.Wenger, who is now working as Fifa's chief of global football development, believes that the proposals would not increase the workload on players as world football's governing body expects new competitions to fill the...
UEFA
The US Sun

Man City ‘were offered Chelsea star Saul Niguez in transfer swap for Bernardo Silva but REJECTED Atletico Madrid”s bid’

MANCHESTER City turned down the opportunity to sign Saul Niguez before Chelsea swopped in to sign the Atletico Madrid midfielder. The Spanish international sealed a switch to Stamford Bridge on a season-long loan from Deadline Day. However, according to the Daily Star, City boss Pep Guardiola has rejected a player-plus-cash...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
fourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola backs Scott Carson ahead of Manchester City’s trip to Leicester

Pep Guardiola is confident third-choice goalkeeper Scott Carson will be ready for Manchester City’s clash with Leicester on Saturday if required. The Premier League champions are unsure if number one Ederson will be available for the trip to the King Power Stadium amid a row involving English clubs, the Brazilian football federation and world governing body FIFA.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Pep Guardiola backs Arsene Wenger's hugely controversial plan to have the World Cup every two years... just weeks after he discussed his plans to move into international management once his Manchester City contract expires

Pep Guardiola has become the highest-profile backer of Arsene Wenger's hotly debated plan to play a World Cup every two years. Wenger has proposed a biennial World Cup, staging major tournaments every year, and heavily reducing mid-season international breaks. The former Arsenal manager expects his ideas to be formalised by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rb Leipzig#Psg#The Champions League#Carabao Cup#The Premier League
ESPN

Bernardo Silva scores as Man City claim slender win at Leicester

Bernardo Silva scored the only goal of the game as champions Manchester City claimed all three points at Leicester City. - Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only) - ESPN+ viewer's guide: Bundesliga, LaLiga, MLS and more. The winner came when Joao Cancelo tried his luck from distance in...
MLS
The Independent

Bernardo Silva goal helps Manchester City grind out win at stubborn Leicester

Bernardo Silva maintained Manchester City’s winning streak with a determined 1-0 victory at Leicester The forward’s first goal of the season gave the visitors a third straight win and revenge for last month’s Community Shield defeat to the Foxes.City deserved a victory which threatened to elude them after a wasteful first half in which Gabriel Jesus was twice denied by Kasper Schmeichel.Silva and Jack Grealish also had chances before the Portuguese struck to seal three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.Jamie Vardy had a goal disallowed for offside while Harvey Barnes hit the bar for the hosts as their mixed start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Pep Guardiola's experimental attack was enough for Manchester City against Leicester, but still needs work

LEICESTER -- This then is the armory Manchester City have handed Pep Guardiola to fire his way to the summit of the European game. The striker never arrived and yet on the surface the English champions seem to be coping just fine, a 1-0 win over Leicester City moving them into second in the Premier League. They are the division's joint top scorers and have its highest expected goals (xG) tally.
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Leicester 0-1 Manchester City: Bernardo Silva on target to secure visitors hard-fought three points at the King Power and keep them in touch with top spot... as the champions make it three wins in a row

Manchester City are gathering momentum in their bid to defend their Premier League crown after they picked up a tight victory at Leicester, their third win in a row. Bernardo Silva netted the only goal of the game just after the hour mark, tucking home beyond Kasper Schmeichel after a rebound fell kindly to him, allowing him to tuck in from close range.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Predicted XI for Manchester City’s clash against Leicester City

Manchester City are all set to return to the Premier League and are now scheduled to face Leicester City at King Power Stadium. After a narrow defeat against Spurs on the opening day of the Championship, the Citizens seem to have found their lost mojo as they were able to hand heavy defeats to both Arsenal and Norwich City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Bernardo Silva proves he's up for the fight at Man City

Bernardo Silva certainly didn't look like a man who wants out of Manchester City as he sprinted away to the corner flag to celebrate his winner against Leicester City on Saturday. He needed a bit of good fortune as the ball kindly ricocheted into his path in the box, but...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City ace Bernardo: We face crazy month ahead

Manchester City ace Bernardo Silva admits they face a "crazy" month ahead. City host RB Leipzig in their first Group A game on Wednesday and travel to Paris St Germain at the end of September, while they also face title rivals Chelsea in the Premier League. "This month is going...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Bernardo Silva receives a new lifeline at Manchester City

Manchester City have recovered from their opening day defeat against Spurs and have now picked up three consecutive wins on the trot. On Saturday, the Citizens were able to pick up all three points at the King Power Stadium as they were able to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win over Leicester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE

