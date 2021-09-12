CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Rivalries: Johny Hendricks

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohny Hendricks was for a short time the brightest star in the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s welterweight sky. A four-time NCAA All-American wrestler and two-time national champion at Oklahoma State University, he made his professional MMA debut on Sept. 28, 2007 and won 15 of his first 16 bouts. Victories over Mike Pierce, Josh Koscheck, Martin Kampmann and Carlos Condit propelled him forward and led to a brief reign as undisputed UFC welterweight champion in 2014. However, competitive mileage caught up to Hendricks later in his career. He lost five of his final seven bouts before announcing his retirement at the age of 34 in June 2018.

www.sherdog.com

Comments / 0

Related
mmanews.com

Jake Paul Names The One MMA Fighter He Would Never Troll

Jake Paul has taken shots at several MMA fighters, but there is one he would never trash-talk or troll. After Paul knocked out Ben Askren, several UFC fighters started taking shots at Paul, and the brash YouTuber-turned-boxer fired right back. However, he says the only MMA fighter he won’t troll is Khabib Nurmagomedov as he says he has too much respect for him, but he would want to box him if the opportunity ever presented itself.
UFC
theScore

Silva destroys Ortiz with emphatic 1st-round KO

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva put Tito Ortiz to sleep with a huge knockout in the first round of their boxing match Saturday night. The stoppage came at the 1:21 mark of the Triller Fight Club co-main event in Hollywood, Florida. Ortiz, a former UFC light heavyweight champion, was...
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Megan Fox Leaks Bad Conor McGregor Accusation

At UFC 264, Conor McGregor finally faced off against Dustin Poirier in the main event of the show. With expectations off the roof, fans simply could not tell who was going to become the winner of the fight. Conor McGregor would go on to fracture his ankle at the end of the first round and this resulted in Dustin Poirier winning the fight via a TKO. Conor McGregor’s surprising haircut photo also recently leaked.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Anderson Silva ‘Cheating’ Video

The former UFC star Anderson Silva knocked out Tito Ortiz in the first round of their boxing contest in the co-main event at Saturday’s Triller Fight Club Legends II event in Hollywood, Fla. Ortiz claimed that Silva hit him with an illegal hit to the back of the head in their Triller fight. He took to Twitter and lashed out at ‘The Spider’ and made the bold claim.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Anderson Silva Wife Beach Swimsuit Photos Leak

Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva is living high after his most recent victory against ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ Tito Ortiz. Recently on Instagram, Silva’s wife, Dayane Sillva took to social media via Instagram to showcase these smoky, sultry and seductively beach photos. You can view them below. Anderson Silva recently accused his opponent of drug use.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz ‘Embarrasses’ Mike Tyson In Photo

MMA star Tito Ortiz recently posted a meme joking that the legendary boxer Mike Tyson might try to injure himself, Anderson Silva, Evander Holyfield, or Vitor Belfort to get on Saturday’s Triller card, after Holyfield replaced Oscar de la Hoya. Check it out below:. Anderson Silva calls out Tito Ortiz...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johny Hendricks
Person
Carlos Condit
Person
Mike Pierce
ClutchPoints

Tito Ortiz reacts to Anderson Silva’s gift for his girlfriend

Tito Ortiz thanked his fellow UFC legend Anderson Silva for his touching gesture after their recent boxing match. On Saturday, former UFC champions Tito Ortiz and Anderson Silva went head-to-head inside the ring. The match didn’t last long as the Brazilian stunned “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” in the very first round and was declared winner via KO.
UFC
boxingnewsandviews.com

Lennox Lewis Makes Good Point About Evander Holyfield Fiasco

Last weekend’s win for former UFC Champion Vitor Belfort over a 58-year-old Evander Holyfield in a professional boxing ring in Florida brought up a number of serious questions. Firstly. How the heck did it happen?. Okay. If it was an exhibition bout. Fair enough. But a professional contest that resulted...
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rivalries#Combat#All American#Oklahoma State University#Mma#Mgm Grand Garden Arena#Hendricks 25 11
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre says Anderson Silva’s boxing success is ‘very, very inspiring’

Count Georges St-Pierre among those who have been both stunned and impressed by Anderson Silva’s late-career swerve into the boxing world. Silva shocked the combat sports world when he upset former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr. back in June, winning a one-sided bout against Chávez Jr. at the age of 46. The match marked Silva’s return to the boxing ring after 16 years away and served as a moment of celebration for many in the MMA community following the disappointing stretch that saw Silva lose seven of his last nine UFC fights to close out his legendary MMA career. And St-Pierre can’t help but be inspired by the feats of his fellow octagon legend.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Jorge Masvidal Leaks Colby Covington Boyfriend Rumor

Jorge Masvidal is currently one of the top UFC stars but is also one of the most outspoken and controversial ones to boot. Jake Paul also recently leaked a bad series of Jorge Masvidal texts. Colby Covington is a huge fan of Conor McGregor and does not like Dustin Poirier,...
UFC
punditarena.com

Evander Holyfield loses comeback fight by first round TKO

Vitor Belfort eased to a win against former world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield, securing a TKO victory in the first round. Holyfield looked his age against former UFC light heavyweight champion Belfort, who overwhelmed the 58-year-old right from the very start to force the referee to call a stop to the contest within two minutes.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops Bombshell Before AEW Dynamite

Could Bray Wyatt be coming to AEW soon?! The professional wrestling and sports entertainment world has been abuzz reacting to the WWE Championship with of Big E during this past Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The long time New Day member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contact to secure his first WWE Championship, pinning Bobby Lashley. Has WWE let Bray Wyatt sign with a new company?
WWE
MMA Fighting

Morning Report: Anderson Silva gives up first-class seat to Tito Ortiz’s fiancee on post-fight flight

There’s a reason Anderson Silva is a beloved member of the MMA community and it’s not just because he’s one of the best fighters of all time. This past weekend, Silva continued his late-career Renaissance by demolishing Tito Ortiz in just 81-seconds in their boxing match at Triller Fight Club. The win was the second boxing win of 2021 for Silva, following his decision win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer and has drawn much praise for Silva’s ability to still excel in combat sports even at age 46. But Silva isn’t just impressing in the ring these days, he’s also impressing outside of it.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?

UFC President Dana White could well have to pull out the bout between Kiwi lightweight star Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266 in Las Vegas next weekend as the Hooker is still waiting on his visa to enter the US. The number eight ranked 155-pounder has been insisting about fighting on this card despite not stepping foot into the octagon since his TKO loss to Michael Chandler in January, the longest break between fights since he’s been in the UFC.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy