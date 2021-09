Think you're too old to open a brokerage account? Think again. Whether you're young or not so young, employed or retired, it's never too late to open a brokerage account. If you put off saving for retirement when you were younger because it seemed too far in the future to worry about, now's the time to get started. If life has thrown you one curveball after another and you've never been in a position to invest, today is your day.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO