There’s a reason Anderson Silva is a beloved member of the MMA community and it’s not just because he’s one of the best fighters of all time. This past weekend, Silva continued his late-career Renaissance by demolishing Tito Ortiz in just 81-seconds in their boxing match at Triller Fight Club. The win was the second boxing win of 2021 for Silva, following his decision win over former WBC middleweight champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. this summer and has drawn much praise for Silva’s ability to still excel in combat sports even at age 46. But Silva isn’t just impressing in the ring these days, he’s also impressing outside of it.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO