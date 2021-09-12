Our Milky Way galaxy isn't very well mixed, study suggests

Our galaxy isn't as thoroughly mixed as scientists sometimes assume, according to a new study. In particular, that new research focuses on the distribution of what astronomers regard as metals — which is really just every element besides hydrogen and helium, even when these elements are gases. In the new work, scientists used the Hubble Space Telescope and the Very Large Telescope in Chile to map the metal in dust across the Milky Way in hopes of improving models describing the galaxy's history.