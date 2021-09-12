CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Numbers: Francis Ngannou

By Brian Knapp
Sherdog
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe inspires fear like few other human beings on the planet. Francis Ngannou enjoyed a meteoric rise to the top of the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s heavyweight division, capturing the undisputed title with a second-round knockout of onetime tormentor Stipe Miocic in the UFC 260 headliner on March 27. “The Predator” owns an 11-2 record inside the Octagon, finds himself on a five-fight winning streak and looks very much like a man at the peak of his powers. Though Ngannou does not yet have a scheduled title defense on the books, it figures to come in a unification bout with the unbeaten Ciryl Gane in late 2021 or early 2022.

