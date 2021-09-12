By The Numbers: Francis Ngannou

This upcoming fight between Vitor Belfort and Evander Holyfield is going to be a special one. Not only are these two fighters extremely talented and well paid for being so, but we also have Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr commentating the showdown. Whatever you think about Donald Trump is fine, but one thing is for sure – this truly is a fight all about money and Donald Trump commentating proves just that as Vitor opens up about how money plays a huge role here. Jake Paul ‘Threatens’ UFC Fighter At Bar?

UFC ・ 5 DAYS AGO