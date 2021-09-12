CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The FF-Files: The Do’s and Don’ts of Fight Finder | The Don’ts

By Jay Pettry
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA companion piece to this went up on Thursday to illustrate some of the choices that respectable submitters can take to make their Sherdog Fight Finder experience an efficient one. Tragically, not all encounters with any random manager, fighter or promoter can result in smooth sailing, and because of that, we feel compelled to provide a list of things that any reasonable person should not do when sending information to the Fight Finder. You opened the box, we came. Consider the gloves off.

