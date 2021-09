It is put up or shut up time for Utah this week against San Diego state. After two slow weeks, one of which resulted in a loss against in-state rival BYU for the first time in 12 years, the young Utes are in a position where they need to dig deep if they want the 2021 season to go as they hoped. Naturally problems from week one were addressed leading up to Saturday’s contest but as the results showed were not totally fixed. The defense was pushed around and the offense continued to lack rhythm. With the opponents only getting tougher, Utah will need to sort out the remaining issues if they want to keep their championship dreams alive.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO