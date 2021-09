As LNP | LancasterOnline’s Nicole C. Brambila reported Saturday, the Pennsylvania Department of State “is investigating a complaint about a Lebanon County doctor who offered a free-to-download, signed, no-questions-asked medical exemption for children to opt out of the state’s new mask mandate. Filed with the Department of State by Jason Fritz on Sept. 6, the complaint alleges Dr. Joel E. Yeager issued physician orders for individuals who are not his patients and for whom he has no medical history.” The state Department of Health’s mask mandate for K-12 schools, early learning programs and child care facilities took effect Sept. 7. The link for Yeager’s signed exemption form was taken down sometime Friday.

LEBANON COUNTY, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO