CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Want Combo of 6 Players, NFL Draft Picks for QB

By Tyler Conway, @jtylerconway
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Houston Texans reportedly wanted a combination of six players or draft picks for Deshaun Watson in trade talks this summer. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Texans general manager Nick Caserio was "unwilling to budge" on his desired trade package. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits filed by women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. Ten women, including two who have not filed civil lawsuits, have also filed formal complaints with police in Houston.

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cincy Jungle

Tua Tagovailoa won’t play vs. Bengals as Dolphins reportedly make push for Deshaun Watson

Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow will make his 2021 debut Sunday vs. the Miami Dolphins, who won’t be playing fellow 2020 draftee Tua Tagovailoa. The No. 5 overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft, Tagovailoa was once viewed as the favorite to go No. 1 that year, an honor that ultimately was earned by Burrow. Tagovailoa had a rocky rookie season that saw him get benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick at one point.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Owner “Really Wants” Deshaun Watson

As of now, Deshaun Watson is expected to start the 2021 season on the Houston Texans’ 53-man roster. If the Texans decide to trade Watson, there’s one suitor that reportedly “really wants” him. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross wants Watson on his team. The...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Texans GM Nick Caserio offers update on Deshaun Watson situation

The Houston Texans have not yet said that Deshaun Watson will not play for them in 2021, but all signs continue to point in that direction. The Texans have announced that Tyrod Taylor will start their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, meaning Watson will likely be inactive. General manager Nick Caserio acknowledged that during an appearance on Sports Radio 610 Wednesday morning, though he would not commit to any specific plan for Watson going forward.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
Fox Sports Radio

Dolphins Will Move On From Tua Tagovailoa the First Chance They Get

Jason Smith: "If (the Dolphins) wanted to make sure everybody knew Tua was their guy, they would have gone out in a bigger defense after the latest Deshaun Watson storyline came out. But they didn't. Why? Because they still want to move on. There is still a faction of the Miami Dolphins who don't believe he is their quarterback and want to go after Deshaun Watson, or another guy if he becomes available. Too many times we have seen 'the Dolphins are in on this quarterback, and this quarterback, and this quarterback...' Why? You already have a guy! Nobody else is doing that, but the Dolphins keep doing it. They will kick Tua to the curve as soon as they can. This wasn't a public endorsement, this was behind closed doors 'hey Tua is our guy, so let's move forward with that.' Players are smart, they know. You can't snowball these guys and say something in private when they know publicly there are stories of them wanting a new quarterback. At least some, if not a large portion of the Dolphins front office and ownership want a quarterback, which means, there is going to be a new quarterback."
NFL
The Times

Murphy: In six months, claims of wrongdoing against Deshaun Watson have raised more questions than answers

It’s been almost six months to the day since the trajectory of Deshaun Watson’s NFL career changed drastically, potentially forever. On March 16, the first of 21 women came forward with claims of inappropriate behavior against Watson. Since then, 22 civil lawsuits have been filed against the remarkably-talented Gainesville High graduate who was starting quarterback for the Houston Texans from 2017-2020.
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend posts birthday tribute to him amid trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is going strong as the Texans quarterback remains on the sideline amid allegations of sexual assault. The singer shared a sweet birthday tribute to Watson in an Instagram post Tuesday. Anais shared a series of photos that showed the couple cozied up on a recent tropical vacation.
NFL
Yardbarker

This is why NFL has no plans to discipline Deshaun Watson

The NFL has not taken any action against Deshaun Watson over numerous allegations of sexual assault, and it sounds like none is coming right now. The reason for that, as it turns out, is quite simple. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the NFL is content to avoid...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Nfl Draft#Draft Picks#American Football#Espn#Pro Bowler
upstatecourier.com

Only Watson can save Giants

It’s too late to have exiled Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson ready to be under center against the Washington Football Team on Thursday. He is far from ready to even play in Weeks 3, 4 and 5. With all that said, the Giants should do whatever it takes to acquire...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 potential landing spots for QB Cam Newton after leaving the Patriots

During the Tuesday morning rush to get rosters down to 53 players, it was reported that the New England Patriots released quarterback Cam Newton making him a free agent. While New England thinks they have found what’s next for them in the form of rookie Mac Jones, Newton is looking for a job somewhere else in the league. The former MVP still believes he has enough in the tank to be a team’s starter, but it appears that the QB1 jobs are mostly settled. He might have to be a little creative to earn a starting role.
NFL
CBS Sports

Deshaun Watson's chances of being traded in 2021 remote, Texans unlikely to budge on asking price

Texans star quarterback Deshaun Watson is content to get paid not to play football this season as he awaits clarity on the civil and criminal investigations into widespread allegations of sexual misconduct and assault he is facing in Houston. And with those matters still far from resolution, there is a strong feeling among NFL general managers and execs that Watson will not be going anywhere this season.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Deshaun Watson trade rumors: Jay Glazer updates situation in Houston

The trade rumors surrounding Deshaun Watson have gone quiet. It seems unlikely the Houston Texans will reach a deal with another team this season, according to FOX NFL’s Jay Glazer. “I don’t see a scenario where Deshaun Watson ever plays for the Texans again,” Glazer said. “The wild part is,...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Deshaun Watson 'Hasn't Been a Distraction' for the Texans, Says HC David Culley

The Houston Texans haven't let the uncertainty surrounding Deshaun Watson affect the rest of the team. Head coach David Culley explained the team's mindset after the season-opening win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "Deshaun [Watson] did a heck of job of being able to work...
NFL
chatsports.com

NFL Trade Rumors: Odell Beckham, Deshaun Watson, Royce Freeman + Justin Fields Week 1 Starter? | Q&A

NFL Daily has the latest rumors and news from across the NFL, presented by Magic Spoon! The healthy and delicious cereal has 13 grams of protein & 0 grams of sugar! Get $5 off at https://magicspoon.thld.co/chat. In today's mailbag, multiple NFL trade rumors are addressed including Odell Beckham Jr, Deshaun Watson, Mike Gesicki and Royce Freeman. Other NFL rumors mailbag questions include, way too early super bowl predictions and Derek Carr as a dark horse MVP candidate? Which free agent should the Saints target? Will Justin Fields be the Week 1 starter for the Bears? Could the Browns trade OBJ this season?
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy