Deshaun Watson Trade Rumors: Texans Want Combo of 6 Players, NFL Draft Picks for QB
The Houston Texans reportedly wanted a combination of six players or draft picks for Deshaun Watson in trade talks this summer. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Texans general manager Nick Caserio was "unwilling to budge" on his desired trade package. Watson is facing 22 civil lawsuits filed by women accusing him of sexual assault and misconduct. Ten women, including two who have not filed civil lawsuits, have also filed formal complaints with police in Houston.bleacherreport.com
