CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Two more Turkish troops killed in cross-border operations

By Jonathan Spicer
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Sept 12): Two more Turkish soldiers were killed in cross-border operations in Syria and Iraq, the defence ministry said on Sunday, bringing the total military casualties to four at the weekend. After two troops were killed Saturday in an attack in Syria's northwest Idlib region, the government said one...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

France kills ISIS leader behind deaths of U.S. soldiers, hails big victory

PARIS — France killed the leader of the Islamic State group in the Greater Sahara, French officials said Thursday, calling him “enemy No. 1” in protracted anti-terrorism efforts in the region. French President Emmanuel Macron announced the death of Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi overnight. According to Macron's office, al-Sahrawi personally...
MILITARY
Fox News

US shoots down Iranian drones attacking airport in Iraq: officials

U.S. forces shot down a pair of Iranian drones that attacked the Irbil airport in Kurdish-held northern Iraq late on 20th anniversary of Sept. 11. There were no injuries or damage, according to a spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq. The U.S. counter-rocket, artillery and mortar system (C-RAM) engaged...
MILITARY
marketresearchtelecast.com

US launches first punishment operation against Islamic State bases in Afghanistan

The United States launched its first punishment operation on Saturday against targets of the local branch of the Islamic State (ISIS-K) in Afghanistan. The attack, in retaliation for the brutal attack perpetrated on Thursday by the jihadist group in Kabul, which killed dozens of people, was carried out using a drone and targeted a base of operations of the terrorist group in eastern Afghanistan, as confirmed by the Pentagon.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casualties#Turkey#Military Vehicle#Turkish#The Defence Ministry#Russian#Pkk#European Union
afp.com

Biden attended arrival of US troops killed in Afghanistan

Copyright AFP 2017-2021. All rights reserved. Online articles and social media posts claim US President Joe Biden was not present when service members killed in an attack in Afghanistan arrived in the United States. This is false; the Air Force and an AFP photographer say the president was in attendance.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MilitaryTimes

Putin slams presence of US, Turkish troops in Syria

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin criticized the presence of foreign troops in Syria, saying they are there against the will of the Syrian government and are blocking the consolidation of the war-torn country, the Kremlin said Tuesday. Putin was referring to hundreds of U.S. troops stationed in...
MILITARY
thewestsidegazette.com

VIDEO: Russian Military Drill With Belarus Sends Warning To West

Russia is carrying out what it claims to be one of the biggest military exercises in the country’s history alongside its ally Belarus. The war games are widely viewed as a show of force to NATO and a show of support for Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, whose regime has been sanctioned repeatedly by the West.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Iraq
Las Vegas Herald

Military plane strikes at 2 cars on syrian-Iraqi border

Damascus [Syria], September 15 (ANI/Sputnik): A military aircraft, presumably of the US Air Force, struck on Wednesday night at two cars on the Syrian-Iraqi border, a source in the Iraqi militia, the Popular Mobilization Forces, told Sputnik. "Two cars were hit by an airstrike on the border between Iraq and...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
marketresearchtelecast.com

North Korea accuses US of committing “large-scale atrocities against innocent people” in Afghanistan

On a declaration This Sunday, published on its website, the North Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs charged against the US policy in Afghanistan. “‘The antiterrorist campaign’, led by the United States and waged in Afghanistan in the last two decades, came to an end with the hasty flight of American troops,” reads the note, in which it is urged to take the Army of USA “to justice at all costs for their large-scale atrocities against innocent people“.
MILITARY
AFP

French forces kill Islamic State's boss in Sahel

France said Thursday that its troops deployed in Africa's Sahel region had killed the head of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, who had been hunted for years over deadly attacks on US soldiers and French aid workers. Adnan Abu Walid al-Sahrawi formed the ISGS in 2015 after splitting with jihadist linked to Al-Qaeda and pledging allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, which at the time controlled swathes of Iraq and Syria. Sahrawi was "neutralised by French forces," President Emmanuel Macron tweeted early Thursday, calling it "another major success in our fight against terrorist groups in the Sahel." Defence Minister Florence Parly told a news conference that Sahrawi was killed in mid-August by France's Barkhane force, which battles jihadists across the arid expanses in the Sahel region of Western Africa.
MILITARY
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota National Guard troops returning after southern border deployment

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota National Guard troops are returning home after a deployment to the U.S. southern border. South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem sent 48 State National Guard troops to Texas as the GOP ramped up a political fight with President Joe Biden over border security. The deployment came under scrutiny after it was announced it was funded by the Willis and Reba Johnson’s Foundation, a Tennessee-based nonprofit.
MILITARY
Chesterton Tribune

Post 170 to honor troops killed in Kabul attack

The American Legion Post 170 in Chesterton wanted to find a way to honor the 13 American service members killed by a suicide bomber Aug. 26 at the Kabul Airport. And in talking about it, the legion’s leadership quickly realized that it would be even better to enlarge such a memorial to remember the 20 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
CHESTERTON, IN
Voice of America

Turkey Resists Pressure to Take Afghan Refugees, Calls for Global Response

ISTANBUL - Turkey is calling for collective international action to deal with the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The call comes as Turkey, already hosting the largest number of refugees globally, warns it cannot take any more. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, addressing a high-level United Nations meeting on Afghanistan Monday,...
WORLD
The Independent

Rights groups say EU fails Afghans fleeing Taliban

Human rights and refugee groups appealed Thursday to the European Union to step up its help for people trying to flee Afghanistan accusing the bloc of failing to do enough to assist those living in fear of Taliban rule.More than 100,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul in a chaotic exodus late last month after President Joe Biden announced that U.S. troops would withdraw, and the Taliban seized control of strife-torn Afghanistan in just a few weeks. Thousands more Afghans want to leave.In new figures released Thursday, the EU’s asylum agency said that asylum applications by Afghans numbered...
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

US warns Russia B-2 bombers are ‘on Moscow’s doorstep’ with pics of jets training to ‘mitigate threats’

THE United States has issued a reminder to Russia that it has B-2 bombers “on Moscow’s doorstep” with a picture of jets training in the region to “mitigate threats.”. The US Mission to Nato posted a picture to Twitter that showed a B-2 Spirit stealth bomber flying alongside F-15s from the US Air Force and Eurofighter Typhoons from the Royal Air Force.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy