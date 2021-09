When attending your first Met Gala ball, it's best to make the most of your night. In addition to wearing an eye-catching ensemble, one wants to take as many celebrity selfies as possible. Clearly, Lil Nas X got the memo, because he hit the carpet in a regal golden velvet Versace robe, stripped off to reveal a golden suit of armor, which he then peeled away to reveal a body-hugging gold-embellished black bodysuit.

