MANCHESTER, N.H. — After a great start to the weekend, a few changes move in starting today with more expected this week. It will be warmer and a bit more humid with partly sunny skies today. There will be a chance of a brief shower or thundershower this afternoon, mostly in northern areas. Highs will run in the upper 70s to low 80s with dew points in the 60s (a summer-like feel to the air.)