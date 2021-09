In March 2020, barely into the throes of the pandemic, Nick Lund (my favorite bird writer) wrote an article for Slate titled, “You Have No Choice but to Become a Backyard Birder.” Though perhaps a little threatening, he was right. I had already loved birds and had taken bird walks around campus just to identify house finches and robins with my binoculars. But being stuck at home for five months made birding one of my most prominent passions. Birding at the marsh in my Indiana hometown, after all, was the only activity that was not cancelled. This is the story of birds I’ve met in the past year and a half, and the peace they continue to give me.

ANIMALS ・ 7 DAYS AGO