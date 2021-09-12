CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, OK

EDITORIAL: Fair brings camaraderie among exhibitors

By Enid News, Eagle Editorial Board
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 4 days ago

Thumbs up

It’s fair time in Garfield County as the 2021 Garfield County Free Fair has been underway. The event was Wednesday through Saturday — an awards presentation and premium sale will happen Monday.

Thumbs up to all the students and adults who created exhibits for this year’s fair. Those exhibits ranged from cut flowers to baked goods to a variety of crafts.

We know that the exhibitors and those who enjoy viewing the fair items enjoy a sense of camaraderie that keeps them coming back every year. It’s a time to brag about their dishes or items and also share and network with others. We hope they had a great time, and we congratulate them on their various awards and honors earned this year.

Thumbs up

Everyone loves a good dog rescue story, and thanks to Linda Taylor-Buckaloo and her pet transport service, many canines are enjoying their own happy stories.

Thumbs up to Taylor-Buckaloo, who takes 20-50 dogs to new homes in New England about every two weeks. She’s found a great niche for rescue dogs in New England because they have low pet populations there, as well as tighter spay/neuter laws.

This is certainly a win-win situation for the dogs and for their new owners in New England who welcome them with open arms.

This is certainly a project of love for animals and wanting to see as many animals as possible get to good homes. We’re proud this wonderful project originates here and wish her continued success with this wonderful service.

Thumbs up

Thumbs up to the City of Enid’s Walk of Fame honorees for 2021. This year will honor Kyle Williams and Walter Scheffe as well as 2020’s honorees Clayton Nolen and Oscar Curtis. Scheffe and Curtis are being honored posthumously.

The event will be next Saturday at Stride Bank Center’s Grand Ballroom.

We appreciate the city for annually honoring those who help make our community a better place to live. Each of these gentlemen has demonstrated a lifetime of service to the community and made extraordinary contributions to the city and quality of life we enjoy here. Congratulations to them and their families for being honored.

