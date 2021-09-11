CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Advisory for September 6-10

By Press release
stjohnsource.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:. DPNR performed...

wxxv25.com

MDEQ Lifts Three Beach Water Contact Advisories

(Jackson, Miss.) – The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ), through its Beach Monitoring Program, lifted three beach water contact advisories Monday for Stations 1,2, and 15. Water samples at these stations show the areas have attained acceptable bacteria levels. Three other advisories remain in effect. Station 1 — Lakeshore...
JACKSON, MS
talbotspy.org

Tilghman Island: The Beach Bank Grand Opening September 6

The Beach Bank, located at 5782 Tilghman Island Rd, Tilghman MD will be holding a ribbon cutting grand opening and open house event from 4-6 pm on Monday September 6. The building is the original 1915 Tilghman Island Bank and formerly served as Crawford’s Nautical Book Bank. The Book Bank...
TILGHMAN ISLAND, MD
WALA-TV FOX10

ADPH issues a swimming advisory for Fairhope Public Beach

The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a swimming advisory for Fairhope Public Beach. The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) advises the public that two recent successive tests of swimming water quality were poor. Swimming in this area may lead to an increased risk of illness. Monitoring will continue and the advisory will be lifted once bacteria values fall below the Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold of 104 enterococcus organisms per 100 milliliters for marine water.
FAIRHOPE, AL
upr.org

Wild Horse Fire Brigade

Worsening conditions in the drought-stricken landscape of the American West triggered an emergency round-up of wild horses in Colorado. Activists and organizations opposed these roundups, saying they are unnecessarily extreme and that the horses are being blamed for damage caused by livestock. Scientists studying the rangeland ecosystem say the issue is complicated. One naturalist proposed a solution.
ANIMALS
stjohnsource.com

viNGN‐RFP-2021-032

On St. Croix, St. Thomas, St. John and Water Island. Bidders may pick up a hard copy of the RFP package containing specifications and other requirements relating to this solicitation at viNGN, No 3 King Cross Street, Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands 00820, or at viNGN, 9015 Havensight Mall, Suite 7, St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands 00802, and may also request the solicitation by e‐mail or access the RFP electronically from the viNGN website (Opportunities: RFP/Solicitations) at https://vingn.com/solicitation/. The deadline for submitting questions and clarifying inquiries is September 29, 2021. Bids will be accepted until October 19 , at 4:00 p.m. AST.
POLITICS
Only In West Virginia

Prepare Yourself For Polar Temperature Swings This Winter In West Virginia, According To The Farmers Almanac

West Virginians are used to wild weather; we’ve seen our fair share of it the past few years. But hang on to your hats and dust off your winter jackets, because the crazy weather isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. According to the recently released Farmers’ Almanac predictions for the winter of 2021-2022, West Virginia should expect unseasonably cold temperatures all the way through March, including some polar temperature swings that will leave us cranking up the heat!
ENVIRONMENT
WLFI.com

September 6, 10 PM Weather Forecast Update

Smoky haze led to breathing troubles for those susceptible today. The smoky haze was showing up well & the maps show the near surface to surface smoke from mostly Ontario & Minnesota fires reaching our area. Highs on this Labor Day reached 82-88. It was overall a very nice, summery...
ENVIRONMENT
stjohnsource.com

Commentary: We Must Follow Laurance S. Rockefeller’s Wishes for Caneel Bay

To this day, the Virgin Islands are still struggling from the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria of September 2017. The island of St. John, a jewel of the Virgin Islands’ eco-tourism economy, was heavily impacted. The hurricanes destroyed the world-class, eco-friendly hotel known as Caneel Bay Resort. Economically speaking,...
TRAVEL
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for St. Bernard, St. Charles by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 17:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Bernard; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 233 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause street flooding issues. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over portions of St. Charles Parish in the past hour. This heavy rain will move from St. Charles Parish into Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parishes over the next hour and produce similar rates of rainfall in these parishes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Marrero, Metairie, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Hahnville, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Estelle and Woodmere. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in street flooding issues.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
stjohnsource.com

Latest COVID Death Raises USVI’s Toll to 66

The Virgin Islands Department of Health confirmed Saturday the territory’s 66th death related to COVID-19. The deceased is an 80-year-old woman on St. Croix. According to the department’s statistics, there have been 41 COVID-19 deaths on St. Thomas, 22 on St. Croix and three on St. John. Hundreds more have long-term or permanent damage to their lungs, hearts and other organs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
stjohnsource.com

FEMA Awards Department of Finance $4.7M to Refurbish Offices on St. Thomas

The Office of Disaster Recovery informs the public that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) recently awarded the V.I. Department of Finance $4,694,496 to refurbish its offices on St. Thomas. The obligation will cover repairs to all five buildings and the parking area located in the historic district of Charlotte Amalie.
POLITICS
stjohnsource.com

UVI Offers Farming Community One-Day Training on Structural Pesticide Safety Sept. 24

University of the Virgin Islands Associate Professor Amy Dreves, Ph.D., will train members of the farming community and others on the topic of Structural Pesticide Safety and Pest Management. The Industrial, Institutional Structural and Health (IISH) training requires pre-register by Sept. 20 (Email Amy.Dreves@uvi.edu or call 692-4052). The training will...
AGRICULTURE
stjohnsource.com

On St. Thomas, Little Dress Shop Has a Big Community Heart

When you grow up as Nicci Roos did, on a 13-by-3-mile island, you learn to think small, at least in the physical sense. Perhaps that’s why Roos is able to pack so much into her new storefront, Nicci’s Boutique, housed in an 11-foot by 11-foot by 11-foot peach-colored box on the Yacht Haven Grande waterfront promenade. It’s overflowing, not only with women’s fashions featuring Fair Trade and local brands, but also with a community spirit offering connection, fitness and fun.
RETAIL

