Beach Advisory for September 6-10

Effective: 2021-09-16 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-19 17:48:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: St. Bernard; St. Charles The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Jefferson Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern Plaquemines Parish in southeastern Louisiana West Central St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central St. Charles Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 430 AM CDT. * At 233 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause street flooding issues. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen over portions of St. Charles Parish in the past hour. This heavy rain will move from St. Charles Parish into Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, and St. Bernard Parishes over the next hour and produce similar rates of rainfall in these parishes. * Some locations that will experience flooding include New Orleans, Avondale, Marrero, Metairie, Harvey, Timberlane, Belle Chasse, Chalmette, East New Orleans, Hahnville, Jefferson, Gretna, Harahan, Westwego, Bridge City, Elmwood, River Ridge, Waggaman, Estelle and Woodmere. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in street flooding issues.

SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO