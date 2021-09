This offers palate-piercing flavors of bitter herb, lemon zest, grapefruit, apple and green melon. It's compact and extremely youthful. The details and accents that lie within must be teased out with extra aeration. It's aromatic and inviting, showing just a little of the impact of aging in some new barrels. The entire Walter Scott lineup of Chardonnays hews to a very specific style, and all are ageworthy. Drink this one after 2024, and it will still have another prime decade of life. Paul Gregutt.

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO