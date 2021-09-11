Chantel Haughton Wins NCA Interpersonal Communication Division's Outstanding Thesis Award

Kristin Morell has been awarded the National Science Foundation's most prestigious award for early-career faculty, one given by its Early Career Development (CAREER) program. This distinction heralds the widespread recognition of a rising star in our discipline. Awards allow recipients to leverage their rich promise as research and educational role models, as well as to lead advances in the missions of their academic units. This achievement foretells the leadership role Kristin will play in integrating education and research as she enters the next phase of her career. Please join me in extending Kristin our heartfelt congratulations. WE thank her for everythig she's contributed to the department in her short time as UCSB, and, preemptively, for the deluge of advances certain to lie ahead. Click here to read the full article in The Current.

