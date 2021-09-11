CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chantel Haughton Wins NCA Interpersonal Communication Division's Outstanding Thesis Award

ucsb.edu
 7 days ago

Chantel Haughton won the 2021 Outstanding Thesis Award from the Interpersonal Communication of the National Communication Association, for her Master’s on Resilience in Interethnic Relationships in the United States: Assessing Relationship Maintenance and Communal Orientation as Protection Against Network Stigma. Her committee was Dr. Tamara Afifi (Chair), Dr. Andy Merolla, and Dr. Jennifer Kam.

www.comm.ucsb.edu

#Nca#Stress#Thesis#Chantel Haughton Wins
