It's time for the Emma Raducanu vs Leylah Annie Fernandez live stream, and this match is unique in that it is all about the teens. No, we're not talking the audience demos. This is the first all-teens Grand Slam final since 1999 (back when a 17-year-old Serena Williams beat an 18-year-old Martina Hingis at Wimbledon). But who shall win this final women's US Open live stream and take center stage?

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO