The factory Toyota drivers have been testing the all-new Rally1 Yaris in France as development of the Japanese marque's 2022 WRC challenger ramps up. Up until now testing has been conducted by Toyota's test driver Juho Hanninen, but this week's tarmac test in France, held near to the Monte Carlo rally route, saw Evans and Rovanpera take the wheel for the first time.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO