CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ticktum admits he's "blown his chances" in F1

By Megan White
Motorsport.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Carlin Formula 2 driver was let go from the Williams Junior Academy earlier this season, having been with the team since 2019, when he was also dropped by Red Bull. The 22-year-old says there wouldn’t have been an F1 drive for him with the Grove outfit next year anyway after the renewal of Nicholas Latifi’s contract, but was unable to give details on his Williams exit, although he said there were a “number of reasons.”

www.motorsport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tsunoda puts his chances of staying in F1 at 50-50

Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda put his chances of staying in Formula One with the Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri team at 50-50 on Thursday. The 21-year-old Honda-backed rookie has scored in five of the 12 races so far and is 13th in the championship but 36 points behind ninth-placed French team mate Pierre Gasly.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Mercedes: Not a definite Hamilton must take extra F1 engine

Teams are entering the final third of the 2021 season braced for possible penalties as they hit the limit of their season allocation for power unit elements. Red Bull has already confirmed that Max Verstappen will have to take a grid drop at a race later this year after losing one of his engines in a crash at Silverstone with title rival Hamilton, but will do so strategically at a track it thinks would allow for Verstappen to recover places.
MOTORSPORTS
Metro International

Motor racing – Tsunoda puts his chances of staying in F1 at 50-50

(Reuters) – Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda put his chances of staying in Formula One with the Red Bull-owned AlphaTauri team at 50-50 on Thursday. The 21-year-old Honda-backed rookie has scored in five of the 12 races so far and is 13th in the championship but 36 points behind ninth-placed French team mate Pierre Gasly.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Red Bull#Grove#Monza#Formula#Oscar
ESPN

Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton pay tribute to Kimi Raikkonen

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands -- Fellow world champions Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel led tributes to the retiring Kimi Raikkonen, who said he has no immediate plans to keep racing beyond 2021. Raikkonen, the 2007 world champion, announced on Wednesday he will step away from F1 at the end of the season....
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hulkenberg sees no chance of making F1 comeback in 2022

Hulkenberg last raced full-time in F1 back in 2019, but made three appearances last season with Racing Point, stepping in for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll after they were ruled out by COVID-19. The German driver failed to land a drive for this season, but linked up with Aston Martin...
MOTORSPORTS
topgear.com

Celebrate Kimi Räikkönen’s F1 retirement by buying his old McLaren

Kimi and Coulthard’s 2002 MP4-17 is heading up for auction. Shall we all chip in?. Skip 13 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Distraught at the news that Kimi Räikkönen will retire from Formula One at the end of...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Michael Schumacher’s wife reveals F1 legend is ‘different but he’s here’ in rare health update

Michael Schumacher’s wife has offered a rare update on her husband’s condition as part of of a new documentary on the F1 legend’s life.The seven-time world champion suffered a severe brain injury while skiing with his son back in December 2013 and following several operations is now cared for in private by his family in Geneva, Switzerland.Details around his condition have been scarce in the years since his accident, but Corinna Schumacher, who has been married to Michael since 1995, has opened up about his health for the new programme that begins streaming on Netflix later this month.“Michael is...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Ten things we learned from F1's 2021 Italian Grand Prix

After a long-awaited return to Zandvoort, F1 headed to one of its spiritual homes in Monza to complete its gruelling post-summer trio of races. While the F1 driver market went into overdrive during the week between the Dutch and Italian rounds, it was the action on the track which dominated the headlines – both for the right and the wrong reasons.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Sainz: Monza style crash "will not happen again anytime soon"

In the Italian Grand Prix's FP2, Sainz lost control of his Ferrari in the middle of the fast Variante Ascari combination, spinning off the track on the inside and making hard head-on contact with the wall. It was Sainz' third crash in four race weekends after going off in qualifying...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 confirms plan for mandatory Friday running for young drivers

Teams have long had the opportunity to run junior drivers on Fridays this year, but only a few have used it due to a lack track time now, with Williams and Alfa Romeo among the regulars. It has yet to be determined on how many weekends teams will have to...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Verstappen/Hamilton crash showed "lack of self-control" - Hill

The incident at the first chicane put both men out of the race, and it came just three races after contact between the pair at Silverstone led to a heavy crash for Verstappen. By coincidence, Hill himself had collisions with then rival Michael Schumacher at both the British and Italian GPs when they were fighting for the championship in 1995.
MOTORSPORTS
wsau.com

Motor racing-Aston Martin F1 team owner Stroll expects Vettel to stay

LONDON (Reuters) – Aston Martin expect four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel to race on for them in Formula One next season and an announcement is imminent, team owner Lawrence Stroll said. “We are delighted with Sebastian. It is our firm intention to continue with him next year and beyond,” said...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Newgarden: We’re still in the fight, plenty to play for

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s 2017 and ’19 champion finished fifth in the Grand Prix of Portland climbing from 16th on the grid, and comprehensively beating erstwhile points leader Pato O’Ward, who could only scratch home in 14th. But with his other two title rivals Alex Palou and Scott Dixon finishing first and...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Having FP2 under F1's sprint format "makes no sense" - Todt

F1 is holding three sprint qualifying trials this year, with two having already taken place at the British and Italian Grands Prix. A final one is set for Brazil later in the season. While the format has drawn some mixed responses from fans, Todt says one of the things that...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

F1 releases dramatic new 360º video of Hamilton/Verstappen crash

Hamilton escaped with just a sore neck after being involved in a collision with his F1 title rival as they battled for position at the first chicane at the midway point of the Monza race last weekend. Still photos that emerged after the race showed Verstappen's wheel striking Hamilton's helmet,...
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

The Monza F1 set-up choice that helped deliver McLaren’s win

Key to being able to stave off the threat from its Red Bull and Mercedes rivals was some impressive straightline speed performance in the race. It meant that efforts of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to get around the Papaya Orange cars proved ultimately fruitless as they could never get close enough by the braking zones.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

How F1 teams adapted to Monza's low-drag characteristics

The usual approach with front wing design when it comes to tackling Monza is to reduce the frontal area and trimming off the upper wing flap. McLaren enjoyed its best F1 weekend in over a decade, helped by its latent straightline speed, and its own development of the front wing featured a reconfigured upper flap to increase its advantage in the acceleration zones.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Harvey: “We should have been getting results like this all year”

Harvey started second and finished fourth in the season’s second round at St. Petersburg but then suffered a largely miserable run of nine races that emulated much of his ill fortune in 2020. The Portland race looked like it might be another missed opportunity, as despite being third fastest in...
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy