Just for Pups - Seattle Barkery opens a store in Ridgecrest

By Editorial: Comments on political articles
shorelineareanews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle Barkery has had a wildly popular food truck for dogs since they opened for business in 2014. Specializing in baked treats for dogs, they have been regulars at farmers markets and local events. This weekend, September 11-12, 2021, owners Dawn and Ben Ford opened a brick 'n mortar kitchen...

www.shorelineareanews.com

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Dunkin' opens 'Next Generation' store in Bethel Park

Dunkin’s western Pennsylvania expansion continues, as it opened another “Next Generation” store, this time in Bethel Park. The new store opened at the end of last month and is designed in the brand’s “store of the future” concept, with a modern atmosphere, and new and innovative technologies and design elements.

