The 2020 season was a failure for the New York Mets as they failed to make the playoffs in the 60-game season despite 16 teams making it. They finished with a record of 26-34 despite high hopes entering the season. With all of the lows, there were definitely some positives that came out of the season. The biggest bright spot to me was the play of Dominic Smith.

