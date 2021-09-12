CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

N.Y. Yankees-N.Y. Mets Runs

 5 days ago

Yankees second. Gleyber Torres singles to deep left field. Gio Urshela lines out to first base to Pete Alonso. Kyle Higashioka homers to center field. Gleyber Torres scores. Corey Kluber grounds out to shallow infield to Pete Alonso. DJ LeMahieu singles to shallow right field. Brett Gardner homers to right field. DJ LeMahieu scores. Aaron Judge homers to center field. Giancarlo Stanton grounds out to shallow infield, Jonathan Villar to Pete Alonso.

audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
New York Post

How Yankees should handle their hunt for shortstop in offseason

Sometimes, the best way to win baseball’s offseason is to react rather than act. That’s how I’d advise the Yankees to treat their shortstop search this winter. Shoot, we can even reach into (somewhat) recent Yankees history for a road map: After the 2005 season, with Bernie Williams’ days as an everyday center fielder behind him, Brian Cashman anointed Bubba Crosby as No. 1 on his center-field depth chart, then patiently waited for free agent Johnny Damon’s price tag to drop to a more palatable level (four years and $52 million) and pounced on him. With Damon aboard for four years, albeit only the first two primarily in center field, the Yankees qualified for the postseason three times and won a championship.
MLB
WPXI Pittsburgh

LEADING OFF: Greinke back, Vladdy & daddy, Brewers pitch in

A look at what’s happening around the majors today:. Houston Astros right-hander Zack Greinke makes his first start since testing positive for COVID-19 last month. Greinke (11-5, 2.66 ERA) is scheduled to pitch at Texas, the same team he lost to on the road in his last start 16 days earlier.
MLB
FanSided

St. Louis Cardinals: Exploring Adam Wainwright’s Cy Young chances

Adam Wainwright has been nothing short of dominant for the St. Louis Cardinals this season. Has he been good enough to win his first Cy Young in 2021?. The St. Louis Cardinals have won 10 of the last 11 starts by Adam Wainwright, the National League Pitcher of the Month in August. There’s no question that he has kept the Cardinals in the playoff race, but after this recent stretch of dominating performances, it’s worth asking if he has put himself in the conversation for the NL Cy Young.
MLB
Bless You Boys

Michael Fulmer is still evolving in his new role

Even at this late point in the Detroit Tigers’ 2021 season, Michael Fulmer’s year still feels like a work in progress. Changes in his role, his delivery, his stuff, sandwiched around yet another stint on the injured list, have all contributed to a lot of uncertainty. As he nears his last offseason before free agency, the error bars on projections still seem pretty wide. The refined and high-powered version of Fulmer we’ve seen at times remains extremely promising, but he hasn’t been able to keep a groove going long enough to dance to it.
MLB
FanSided

Pittsburgh Pirates: Kevin Newman’s Defensive Strides in 2021

While Kevin Newman has struggled mightily at the plate for the Pittsburgh Pirates this season he has made huge strides defensively. There is no denying the offensive woes of Kevin Newman with the Pittsburgh Pirates this season. In 489 plate appearances Newman has been one of the worst hitters in all of baseball. Newman has hit for a .227/.264/.316 slash line to go with a woeful .089 isolated slugging (ISO) and 56 wRC+.
MLB
Athletics Nation

A’s injuries: Mike Fiers making rehab start, Matt Chapman still out of lineup

Oakland A’s pitcher Mike Fiers lost most of 2021 to injury, but his season might not be over. The right-hander is making a rehab start Tuesday night for the Triple-A Las Vegas Aviators. It will be his first appearance in a game since May. He’s currently on the 60-day injured list due to a sprained right elbow.
MLB
FanSided

Oakland A’s: The underrated Tony Kemp

Every team has their unsung hero. There are players who are generally overlooked, but have been vital to a team’s success. The Oakland A’s have that type of player in Tony Kemp. MLB.com recently revealed their list of the most overlooked players on every team. The A’s, in general, get...
MLB
milfordmirror.com

San Francisco 15, Chicago Cubs 4

DP_San Francisco 2, Chicago 2. LOB_San Francisco 8, Chicago 6. 2B_Belt (12), Longoria (13), La Stella (9), Schwindel (9). 3B_Happ (1). HR_Belt (23), La Stella (4). SF_Longoria (2), Effross (1). IP H R ER BB SO. San Francisco. Gausman W,14-5 6 8 3 3 0 9. Baragar S,2-3 3 3...
MLB

