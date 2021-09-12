CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Javier Tebas Admits Lionel Messi's Barcelona Exit was "Not Unavoidable" But He Did Not Deserve It

LaLiga president Javier Tebas has admitted Lionel Messi did not deserve to leave Barcelona the way he did, and that his departure could have been avoided. Messi joined Paris Saint-Germain earlier this summer after Barca failed to offer him a new deal owing to their financial difficulties all throughout the transfer window. But Tebas has claimed the situation could have been avoided.

SkySports

Lionel Messi gone, over £1bn in debt - how do Barcelona turn around their year of crisis?

Barcelona have offloaded players left, right and centre - including Lionel Messi - and are still shackled by more than £1bn of debt. Where do they go from here?. Some eight senior players have left the Nou Camp amid a fire sale to bring the club's wage bill towards something vaguely approaching La Liga's new rules on financial prudence. None of those departures will be felt anywhere near as much as Messi, who even himself did not expect to move on until the morning it was announced.
90min.com

Lionel Messi's Heart-Warming Gesture to Young Fan As He Poses For a Selfie

Lionel Messi is one of the best footballers in the world, and the Argentine has millions of fans across the globe who admire him and who dream of having a picture with him. We have all seen images and videos of celebrities being swarmed by fans when there are spotted in public. Footballers are no exception to that, and a recent video where Messi could be seen posing for a photo with a young fan has won many hearts.
profootballtalkline.com

A Jaw-dropping Estimate of Lionel Messi’s Net Worth 2021

Lionel Messi is one of those athletes whose stardom is a never-ending phenomenon. Considered as the greatest player ever born in the history of football, his persona as a star footballer outshines everything around him. This stardom has resulted in him having an unmatchable fortune. FC Barcelona proved to be...
chatsports.com

Ansu Fati’s dad gets emotional about his son taking over Lionel Messi’s No. 10 at Barcelona

Ansu Fati’s dad has been busy snapping up Barcelona shirts after the club confirmed earlier this week that his son would be taking over Lionel Messi’s No. 10 shirt. Bori Fati was spotted taking a trip to the Barcelona store at the Camp Nou and splashing out on eight shirts with his famous son’s name on the back. He also opened up on what it meant for Ansu to be the new Barca No. 10.
90min.com

Lionel Messi's famed 2020 burofax to Barcelona leaked online

The burofax sent by Lionel Messi to Josep Maria Bartomeu, informing the Barcelona president of his intention to leave the club in August 2020, has been published in the Spanish press. On 24 August 2020, the Argentine sent the message to the then-president, explaining that he was planning to trigger...
90min.com

Laporta States Neymar Wanted to Join Barcelona Before Lionel Messi Left

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has sensationally claimed that Neymar was interested in returning back to Camp Nou before Lionel Messi's shock transfer to Paris Saint-Germain in this summer's window. Neymar formed a very successful trio with Messi and Suarez at Barcelona and even won a UEFA Champions League and...
Sporting News

The brilliant Lionel Messi reference in Kanye West's new album Donda

After several delays (that included finishing up the album at a makeshift studio at Mercedes-Benz stadium), Kanye West's long-anticipated tenth studio album has finally been released. Named after the rapper's late mother, 'Donda' contains 27 tracks – one of which includes a mention to Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. So what...
goal.com

'Messi could not have stayed even with Griezmann's exit' - Barcelona president Laporta reflects on 'sad' departure

The Liga giants bid farewell to a club legend over the summer, with it "strange" to see the iconic Argentine turning out for PSG. Barcelona president Joan Laporta says Lionel Messi could not have been retained even if Antoine Griezmann's return to Atletico Madrid had been pushed through sooner, with those at Camp Nou still coming to terms with the "sad" events of a hectic summer.
The US Sun

Cristiano Ronaldo names Lionel Messi as greatest footballer he’s ever faced leaving Piers Morgan stunned

CRISTIANO RONALDO believes he's the world's greatest footballer - but he shocked Piers Morgan by naming Lionel Messi as the best he's faced. Ronaldo's "unlikely" friend Morgan insists the legend's huge self-confidence is wrongly mistaken for arrogance. But the TV celebrity admits he was surprised when Manchester United's returning hero...
chatsports.com

Lionel Messi Says He Has 'Peace of Mind' After Argentina's 2021 Copa America Win

Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi said he's felt "peace of mind" since leading the Argentina national team to the 2021 Copa America championship in July. Messi, who tied for the tournament lead with four goals and won the Best Player Award, told ESPN's Adriana Garcia on Wednesday he was on cloud nine after the triumph.
The Independent

Lionel Messi breaks Pele’s South American international goals record

Lionel Messi broke Pele’s record for most international goals by a South American footballer with a hat-trick in Argentina’s World Cup qualifier win over Bolivia on Thursday night.Messi scored all his country’s goals in the 3-0 defeat of Bolivia in Buenos Aires giving him 79 for Argentina and taking him past Pele’s haul for Brazil of 77.In front of 20,000 fans at the Monumental Stadium, Messi matched Pele when he opened the scoring in the 14th minute with a shot from outside the box.He broke the record by dribbling past a defender for his second in the 64th minute, and added his third from a rebound two minutes from the end.The 34-year-old celebrated after the match with the Copa America trophy, having led Argentina to his first major title with his country in July with a victory over Brazil in the final.Messi’s Paris St Germain teammate Neymar sits third on the South American list with 68 goals.
ESPN

Ronald Koeman expecting 'big things' from Barcelona despite Lionel Messi, Antoine Griezmann departures

Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman has said the club can achieve "big things" this season despite a cost-cutting summer that saw Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann depart. Koeman said it was a blow to lose Messi but stressed the team can improve in other areas without him, calling on new signing Memphis Depay, who scored a hat trick for the Netherlands on Tuesday, to mark a new era at Camp Nou.
