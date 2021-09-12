CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Scalpers are reportedly getting 30% less for PS5s, but Xbox Series X prices are holding firm

videogameschronicle.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResellers are now getting around 30% less for PlayStation 5 consoles than at launch, while recent Xbox Series X prices have remained comparable due to fewer shortages. That’s according to “secondary market” StockX, which shared the data with Forbes. According to people the publication spoke to, while the prices scalpers are getting for the PS5 consoles have declined, the volume of consoles being sold has remained steady.

www.videogameschronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
theridgewoodblog.net

PS5 and Xbox Series X

Ridgewood NJ, Many industries have stalled as they wait for chip orders to be filled and delivered. There are many types of chips and most devices have multiple chips in them. A lot of manufacturers are only missing a few components, but this means that they can’t complete products.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

PS5 and Xbox Series X chip shortage could last until 2023

Global console shortages could last until 2023 according to manufacturer Toshiba. The release of both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S have been hampered by a widespread lack of components, including the important regulating chips. The problem has affected multiple industries, with companies like Toyota having to cut back...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Microsoft Is Giving Away a Far Cry 6 Inspired Xbox Series X

Microsoft is giving away a custom Xbox Series X inspired by Far Cry 6 and it looks amazing. I’m not even a huge Far Cry fan, I just like the very unique look of the console. This thing doesn’t even look like an Xbox Series X. It looks like an electrical box that is wired up to be a bomb. I like it. The matching controller is also pretty slick, but it loses points for not looking like a bomb.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Electronics#Scalpers#Design#Cyber Weekend 2020
egmnow.com

RTS Iron Harvest gets a PS5 and Xbox Series X/S release date

Real-time strategy game Iron Harvest is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 26th as the Complete Edition, developer King Art Games and publisher Prime Matter have announced. The Complete Edition bundles the base game with the Rusviet Revolution and Operation Eagle DLCs. In total, players will...
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

Far Cry 6: this is the spectacular custom Xbox Series X that will not arrive in Spain

The revolution is made with what you have at hand. At least that is one of the golden rules of Libertad, the guerrilla group fighting to overthrow the dictator Antón Castillo in Far Cry 6. Conventional weapons are useful, of course, but nothing like a good Supreme to make everything jump. the airs. East jetpack, one of the novelties of this installment, now has a most curious reproduction: there are a custom Xbox Series X console in the form of Supreme. The machine is official and has been announced by Microsoft itself, although unfortunately we will not be able to get it in Spain.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Here's where an Xbox Series X restock could appear today

Xbox Series X restocks have always been tricky to come by, but now they're even harder to find than ever. Where will the next batch arrive? If we had to guess, Walmart would be a solid bet for today. While that isn't a guarantee and we don't have any inside info, its Xbox drops are almost always on a Thursday. If the retailer has stock this week, it'll probably land today.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Hell Let Loose launches in October for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

Hell Let Loose will be released on October 5th for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, Black Matter and Team17 have confirmed. In addition, it has been confirmed that Hell Let Loose will feature cross play between both consoles. The game will launch with ten maps that are set across the Western Front of the war, with players being able to take on 14 different roles. PS5 owners will have the bonus of being able to take part in an open beta which will be running between September 16th and September 20th.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
knowtechie.com

The best custom Xbox Series X|S controllers available today

The standard Xbox Series X|S controllers are great, with their new textured backs, dual-wireless connectivity, and tweaked ergonomics. The thing is, there are many third-party controller makers that all bring something different to the party. Those additional features could be additional buttons or paddles, you can remap with your favorite...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock Receives More Bad News

If you still haven't been able to track down a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S since both platforms launched late in 2020, a new report has come about indicating that stock might not be getting any better in the near future. In fact, if current trends continue as they have over the past year or so, shortages of both next-gen consoles might continue well into 2023.
RETAIL
realsport101.com

Is Deathloop Coming to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One?

Deathloop, Arkane's stylish new timed exclusive, is finally arriving on PlayStation in just over a week. This leaves a few lingering questions after Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda. Luckily, it seemed they were keeping the deal Arkane made with Sony to bring it exclusively to the PS5 for some time. Here is all you need to know about whether Deathloop is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
VIDEO GAMES
knowtechie.com

Can the Xbox Series X play DVD movies?

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s entry to the ninth generation of gaming consoles. Released alongside its rival PS5, the Xbox Series X is a powerful machine with tons of new technology that looks to bring gaming to the next level. With a lot of Microsoft’s focus being on digital...
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Xbox Series X could someday run Android apps

The Xbox and Windows ecosystems get closer every day, and that will be even truer once Windows 11 comes out in October. Over the next few years, we can expect to see select Windows features show up on Xbox — which apparently includes the ability to run Android apps. Windows...
VIDEO GAMES
noobfeed.com

Sonic Colors Ultimate Xbox Series X Review

Back in 2010 Sonic Colors was released to a lot of positive reception, giving Sonic a much-needed boost. Now SEGA has re-released the title for modern audiences as Sonic Colors Ultimate with updated performance, cosmetics, and a new Rival Rush mode. Modern fans may find the mechanics outdated especially those who played Sonic Generations but Sonic Colors delivers on all things Sonic. Rushing through colorful stages where precision is rewarded is getting that S rank requires great dedication.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

Xbox One Controllers to Get Series X|S Features - News

Microsoft announced it is releasing a new Xbox controller firmware update today to insiders and later for all Xbox users. The update will be adding next-gen features previously available only on Xbox Series X|S controllers to Xbox One controllers with Bluetooth support, Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. The next-gen features coming to the older controllers include cross-device connectivity and reduced latency.
VIDEO GAMES
marketresearchtelecast.com

New Xbox Series X stock in Spain: where and when to buy

Do you want an Xbox Series X? Today, September 7, 2021, you have a chance to get one. Xbox Spain has confirmed the availability of new stock in the Microsoft Store. Starting at 7:00 PM CEST a new wave of ready units will go on sale; the first to arrive will take them away.
VIDEO GAMES
gizmochina.com

Scalpers are already targeting the Xbox Series X Halo Infinite Limited Edition

Since the release of the Sony Playstation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X last year, the gaming consoles and other similar models have been elusive for intending buyers. Scalpers have often caught in on the high demand for the consoles to sell them at exorbitant prices 2 to 3 times higher than the official retail price.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy