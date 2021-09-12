Scalpers are reportedly getting 30% less for PS5s, but Xbox Series X prices are holding firm
Resellers are now getting around 30% less for PlayStation 5 consoles than at launch, while recent Xbox Series X prices have remained comparable due to fewer shortages. That’s according to “secondary market” StockX, which shared the data with Forbes. According to people the publication spoke to, while the prices scalpers are getting for the PS5 consoles have declined, the volume of consoles being sold has remained steady.www.videogameschronicle.com
