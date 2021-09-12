CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
God of War Ragnarok: Thor’s Visual and Voice Actor Revealed

By Franklin Bellone Borges
attackofthefanboy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has not even been a week since the first trailer of God of War Ragnarok was revealed at the PlayStation Showcase and the game is already dominating the web. With that said, Santa Monica Studios revealed, on its official Instagram profile, the visual of one of the game’s main antagonists, Thor, as well as his voice actor. The post featuring his visual also revealed new details regarding some other faces to be featured in the game, such as Mimir, Brok, Sindri, and Tyr, among others. You can check out Thor’s visual below:

attackofthefanboy.com

Related
International Business Times

'God Of War: Ragnarok' Leak Reveals Game To Appear At PlayStation Showcase 2021

Japanese gaming giant Sony earlier announced its next PlayStation Showcase will happen next week. If the latest leak about the untitled "God of War" sequel, colloquially referred to as "God of War: Ragnarok," turns out to be accurate, the highly anticipated title will make an appearance at the show. The...
VIDEO GAMES
attackofthefanboy.com

God of War Ragnarok Could Be 40 Hours Long

David Jaffe, the game designer and lead director behind the first game in the franchise, revealed that sources told him that God of War Ragnarok is set to be around 40 hours long. The reveal was made by him on his official YouTube channel. It’s good to point out that, since he didn’t revealed any real proof to the claim, it is good to take it with a grain of salt.
VIDEO GAMES
cinelinx.com

Ragnarok is Coming in Stunning New God of War Trailer

As many expected/hoped, the PlayStation Showcase delivered a trailer for God of War: Ragnarok, complete with gameplay footage!. PlayStation closed out their main showcase with a gorgeous looking trailer for God of War: Ragnarok. We see plenty of familiar faces, teases of new enemies, and some very intriguing story ideas.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Ryan Hurst voices Thor in God of War: Ragnarök video game

Walking Dead fans remember Ryan Hurst’s character Beta very well from the recent Whisperers war. He wore a skin mask from someone dear to him and then added some of Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) skin to it when she was killed by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). He was a formidable character, and his death was outstanding. Now, Hurst will lend his voice talents to Playstations new game, God of War: Ragnarök as Thor.
VIDEO GAMES
player.one

Here’s Your First Look at God of War Ragnarok

After a year’s worth of wait, we finally saw our first look at God of War Ragnarok. The highly anticipated sequel was officially announced back in September last year with a small teaser trailer. Now, the developer of the game, Santa Monica Studios, released the actual reveal trailer during yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase Event.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voice Actors#War Game#Ragnarok#Santa Monica Studios#Tyr#The Nine Realms
IGN

PRVI GAMEPLAY TREJLER - God of War Ragnarok

God of War: Ragnarok, nastavak PlayStation hita iz 2018. godine je napokon dobio gameplay trejler danas tokom PlayStation Showcase eventa. Sudeći po ovom trejleru deluje da se igra sjajno nastavlja na kraj prethodnog dela, a imali smo priliku i da vidimo Thora i Freyu, glavne negativce igre. Videli smo i Mjölnir kao i neprijatelje koji se teleportuju putem Bifrösta.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

God of War: Ragnarok: Kratos battles Thor in gameplay trailer

Sony has revealed the first gameplay footage from God of War: Ragnarok during the PlayStation Showcase event. The trailer includes a wide array of returning characters, including Kratos, Atreus, Freya, and Mimir, alongside some new faces such as Thor. Midgard is also set to return in a new winter-themed look,...
VIDEO GAMES
newgamenetwork.com

God Of War Ragnarok announced

First details about the upcoming action game sequel. Sony Santa Monica Studio has announced the first details about God of War Ragnarök. The sequel will begin a few years after the events of God of War (2018). The freezing winds of Fimbulwinter have come to Midgard, making survival for Kratos, Atreus, and Mimir in the Norse wilds even more challenging than before. Atreus wants to understand who he is more than anything. In this case, he wants to understand who he could be. The mystery of Loki’s role in the upcoming conflict is something that Atreus cannot let go of. He wants to keep his family safe, but Atreus also doesn’t want to stand by and do nothing while conflict consumes the Nine Realms.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

God Of War: Ragnarok Gets A New Trailer, Hints Of A Fight With Thor At PlayStation 5 Showcase

After being announced last year with a short teaser that gave us basically no information about the game--or even its official, final title--God of War: Ragnarok was featured during Thursday's PlayStation Showcase event with a new trailer. The new look at the game showed Kratos and Atreus venturing through the frozen lands of Fimbulwinter, the deadly winter ahead of the end of the world. It sounds like their goal is to locate the Norse god of war, Tyr.
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

God Of War Ragnarok Names Its Director, But It’s Not Cory Barlog

Sony Santa Monica Studio has confirmed that Cory Barlog will not be directing the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, with Eric Williams instead heading up the project. Speaking during a post-PlayStation Showcase interview yesterday evening, the duo revealed that it’s customary for the studio to switch up directors across games, although in Barlog’s case, he directed two – God of War 2 and God of War (2018).
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

God of War Ragnarok Was Most Watched PlayStation Showcase Reveal, Followed By Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Marvel’s Wolverine

Yesterday’s PlayStation Showcase was full of trailers for upcoming PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 games, some of which were complete surprises. According to analysis of YouTube views by @BenjiSales on Twitter, God of War Ragnarok proved to be the most popular trailer, closely followed by the reveal of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Coming in third was the surprise tease of Marvel’s Wolverine.
VIDEO GAMES
thefocus.news

God Of War: Ragnarok welcomes Richard Schiff as voice of Odin

On Thursday, 9 September, IGN shared a tweet featuring the God Of War: Ragnarok’s major characters. To fans’ excitement, veteran actor Richard Schiff will play Odin, king of the Norse gods. Meet the cast of God Of War: Ragnarok. After spending most of the past two years shrouded in mystery,...
VIDEO GAMES

