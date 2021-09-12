CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Nicholas and flooding concerns for Texas and La.

By Jill Gilardi
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The big weather story has been the development of Tropical Storm Nicholas in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. If you go to the First Alert Weather App and select radar at the bottom then tap the three dots, you’ll see weather conditions, overlays, alerts, and map types. For weather conditions, I have precipitation and clouds selected. Overlays, I have tropical tracks and lightning selected. I have all alerts selected except winter. Now, pinch the screen with your fingers and you’ll see the view widen and you can interact with the map. You can tap the tropical storm icon and get forecast information, you can tap on a watch or warning and find out the details, and you can always tap your location at the top until a search pops up and you can search by city if you are curious about a forecast for a specific location. Our app is super helpful and can get your answers quickly.

