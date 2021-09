The St. John's men's golf team kicks off its 2021 fall season on Saturday, traveling to Hamilton, N.Y. for the Alex Lagowitz Memorial hosted by Colgate. "I am looking forward to the start of the 2021 fall season," said Head Coach Mal Galletta. "We have a lot of veteran talent returning to the team this year, as well as some great new additions. We are thrilled to get back on the course and back to competition."

GOLF ・ 14 DAYS AGO