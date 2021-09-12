2022 Ford Focus ST Spied With Minor Exterior Tweaks

It’s been a while since Ford stopped selling the Focus in the U.S., but the long-running model is still alive and well in other parts of the globe, primarily Europe. The current, fourth-generation Focus launched in 2018, which means that it’s time for a mid-cycle refresh, and that’s precisely what the automaker has in store for the 2022 model year. Ford Authority spies captured a refreshed 2022 Ford Focus prototype near Ford’s technical center in Europe earlier this year, followed by a more revealing version earlier this month. Now, we have new images of a 2022 Ford Focus ST prototype recently spotted in Belgium to share as well.