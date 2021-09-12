Make moving less stressful for your pets

Here’s the thing: The most hypoallergenic pets you can get are going to be the least cuddly. According to Bissel, the real culprit with pet allergies isn’t the actual fur but the pet dander, which any warm-blooded animal produces. So, having a coat that dander can cling to makes a pet more likely to send your allergies into overdrive. And, unfortunately, even a hairless cat or dog could cause issues if you’re especially sensitive to pet dander. If you’re already picturing the despondent look on your kid’s face when you tell them a pet is out of the question (cue, “But, Daaaaad!”), pump the brakes — there are plenty of warm-blooded pets that are less likely to make your allergies flare. There are also a ton of badass cold-blooded animals worth considering, too.

PETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO