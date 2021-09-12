CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Video Showcases Sabito’s Boss Battle

By Franklin Bellone Borges
attackofthefanboy.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeveloper CyberConnect2 and publisher Aniplex revealed a new video showcasing a new gameplay of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles, this time featuring Sabito’s Boss Battle. Since the video released in Aniplex’s official channel is not available in all countries, you can check out the gameplay below, courtesy of Gematsu. It is also worth noticing that the video features the participation of Nezuko Kamado’s voice actress Akari Kitou.

