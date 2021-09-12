CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Rachel Fowler: “Declutter”

By Candice Georgiadis
Thrive Global
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeclutter. It’s amazing how carried away you can get when designing your home. We all start out with this great idea of how we want our homes to look, but it can soon end up looking like an assault course just to maneuver around it. Stop and think what do you actually need? What is the space going to be used for? A cluttered space increases our stress levels. Homes should be a place where you can recharge and reground yourself. Why not try the minimalistic approach? If this is not for you, declutter and create free flowing spaces.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

Amber Lewis Shares the Best Neutral Paint Colors for Every Room

Los Angeles–based interior designer Amber Lewis—whose iconic, lived-in, California-cool style has gained a cult following of 1.5 million on Instagram—has been known to cover every wall in a house a different shade of white, from eggshell to cream. “There’s no such thing as one white paint,” she says, noting it’s the most difficult color to get right because it is the most layered. “Is it warm? Is it cold? Does it read more green or red? You could add one drop of another hue and it would change the entire tone,” she adds.
INTERIOR DESIGN
DoYouRemember?

Man Discovers Secret Window Behind Wallpaper Of His 1800s Home

Alex Howard, resident of Edinburgh, Scotland, is no stranger to old, historical architecture – but he likely never expected to discover features from a historical thriller in his own home. The house in question dates back to the 19th century and has plenty of secrets to tell – most notably, a secret window hidden behind the wallpaper.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Boston Globe

Fall House Hunt: Some hot home designs leave buyers cold

Just like fashion, interior design trends go in and out of style. Sometimes what was in style a year ago already seems out-of-date or overdone. For home sellers, the goal is to make their homes universally appealing to buyers, which could mean eliminating home features that were once on-trend. Design...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Wearstler
Bon Appétit

4 Design Ideas That Will Make Your Kitchen Feel Brand-New

All products featured on Bon Appétit are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “Everyone touches the kitchen,” Pamela Shamshiri says. Before the workday starts, you’ll find the Iranian-born principal designer in her ‘office kitchen’ preparing a Persian breakfast spread: feta cheese, eggs, and “lots of things to nibble on for hours.” The enviable space, tucked inside a 1920s Spanish Colonial building on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, is the heart of Studio Shamshiri—a widely-admired multidisciplinary design firm opened by Shamshiri and her brother, Ramin, in 2016. As much a storyteller as she is a designer, Shamshiri’s narrative-driven and research-heavy approach comes to life in both residential buildings (like Anne Hathaway’s historic Californian country home) and commercial properties (like the eccentric, more-is-more Maison de la Luz hotel in New Orleans). After a year of near constant cooking and working from our dining tables, our kitchens are starting to feel as tired as we are. An expert in breathing life into any space, we enlisted Shamshiri to school us on mixing metals, balancing form and function, and incorporating natural materials like wood and slate.
INTERIOR DESIGN
KTEN.com

HOW FIREPLACE MANTEL STRAPS CAN ADD STYLE TO YOUR HOME

Originally Posted On: How Fireplace Mantel Straps Can Add Style to Your Home – Old West Iron. Your home should stand out from the crowd. In a world where well-decorated interiors are becoming more of the norm, it’s easy for your interior design to look like your friends’, family’s, and strangers’ homes.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Thrive Global

Christina Giaquinto of Modular Closets: “Declutter Your Space”

Declutter Your Space: Physical clutter carries energy and it creates stress from an aesthetic standpoint, but it also affects your internal peace and mood. When you are able to walk into your home and know every single item inside is consciously chosen to be used for a purpose, holds meaning, or you enjoy it, you feel great. Your home will feel like it was curated with intention and purpose.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domino

Forget Squiggles—This Parisian Mom Gives Color-Blocking a Sophisticated Spin

When Julia Rouzaud and her husband, Julien, took on the renovation of a 19th-century hunting lodge just outside of Paris in 2017, they didn’t set a strict deadline for designing their kids’ spaces. “It’s not a big deal if it takes more time than expected. Our children didn’t mind,” says Rouzaud, the founder of Goodmoods, a Paris media and style agency, and mom to Manon (13), Léon (7), and Jacques (4). With no countdown putting on the pressure, she was really able to let her creativity flow.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Lighting#Sustainable Design#Software#German#Covid#Apple
Washington Post

Q&A: Podcaster Allie Casazza on decluttering your life

Allie Casazza believes that life with a busy family does not have to be a hot mess, and she hosts podcasts focused on a family-oriented approach to minimalism. She is the author of a new book, “Declutter Like a Mother,” and is also the host of The Purpose Show, a podcast with more than 7 million downloads. Casazza grew up in Southern California and recently moved to Greenville, S.C., with her husband, Brian, and their four young children. Her goal is to help people find ways to live with less stuff, and she has practical solutions for decluttering bathrooms, kids’ toys and more.
GREENVILLE, SC
ArchDaily

Contemporary yet Timeless Design in CTO Lighting's Modulo Collection

For CTO Lighting’s new Modulo collection, designer Federico Peri found inspiration in a childhood memory to create a luminaire family that is contemporary and timeless, all at once. At Milan’s biennial lighting fair, Euroluce, hundreds of exhibitors showcase multiple new designs, while independent-minded lighting manufacturers simultaneously take their launch exhibitions...
INTERIOR DESIGN
gladstonedispatch.com

How to pick paint for home interiors

Many components combine to define a home’s interior. Some homeowners may be partial to certain styles, such as ultra modern or farmhouse, while others may opt for a more traditional look that cannot necessarily be categorized as one style or another. Though many homeowners may spend considerable time and devote...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
Connecticut Post

3 tips to turn your deck into a modern farmhouse-inspired outdoor retreat

(BPT) - When DIY maven Allison Aars purchased a ramshackle Texas farmhouse on a leap of faith, she knew her work was cut out for her. Determined to reveal the full potential of her historic farmhouse, Aars spent several years transforming her family’s home and bringing it to its current designation, The Festive Farmhouse.
HOME & GARDEN
wearegreenbay.com

Tidy Home with Hilary Treml: Tips to declutter your home

(WFRV) – If you feel like you are drowning in clutter, Tidy Home with Hilary Treml stopped by with some easy home solutions you can do. Get in touch with Hilary at Hmheck05@yahoo.com or give her a call at 715-225-9986. You can also send her a message on Facebook.
HOME & GARDEN
Taste Of Home

This Is What the Little Doors in Old Houses Are Really For

For those of us that live in old houses—from before the 1950s—there are design quirks that act as conversation starters. Even though we’re scratching our heads at some old home features, they were perfectly functional 75 years ago. But those details don’t make the most sense now. There’s no need to have a coal door or an icebox door today, right?
INTERIOR DESIGN
youbeauty.com

How To Declutter Your Life

Do you look around your home, only to find many possessions you don’t use or forgot that you had? Or maybe you feel like your home is turning into something that you would see on an episode of “Hoarders.” Either way, decluttering is a great way to not only free up space in your home but relieve some stress. If you need some tips on where to start, then this is definitely written for you.
HOME & GARDEN
Domaine

These 16 Headboard Ideas Look So Chic, You'll Never Guess They're DIYed

Your bed is a special place. A place to recharge, a place to rest, and a place to relax. It's likely the first thing you see when you walk into your bedroom, and you want it to make a statement. But you don't have to spend $1,000 to get a chic-to-death headboard. You can DIY a gorgeous headboard all by yourself.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy