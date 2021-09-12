Nirit Rubenstein of Dovly: “Support network”

Support network — It helps a lot to have mentors and advisors — not to mention family and friends — that can keep you grounded as a founder. These people can give you space to show vulnerability and to think through ideas without risk. For example, we were recently exploring a revamp of Dovly’s pricing model. I had become enamored with a trendy approach that several new players in the market had adopted. Two of my advisors gave me a swift reality check, drawing on their decades of experience marketing financial products to consumers. It was a great counterpoint that saved me from fruitlessly chasing the latest SaaS trend.