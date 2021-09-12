Would love to defend our Coastal title. Still a 5 team race IMO

Back in February, the UMass Lowell men’s cross-country team opened its condensed season, which was moved to the cold winter months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. From the first meet Feb. 6, to its last, where the team’s top two runners participated in the NCAA Championship on a hot day in Oklahoma, the Hawks enjoyed tremendous success, culminated by winning its third ever America East Conference title, and second in the past three seasons. On Saturday, the “normal” cross-country season begins with UML traveling to the University of Vermont for a multi-team meet. The entire River Hawks team that celebrated the championship back in March are all returning, making expectations high. According to graduate student Chris Alfond, a former North Middlesex Regional star, the team is prepared because they put the work in over the summer, after participating in the abbreviated spring track season.

LOWELL, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO